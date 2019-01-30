Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday
- The MBA's index of mortgage application activity for the latest week is schedule for release at 7:00 a.m. ET.
- The ADP national employment report for January is schedule for release at 8:15 a.m. ET.
- Gross Domestic Product report for the fourth quarter will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- The pending home sales index for December is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories in the U.S. will be released at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- The Federal Open Market Committee will announce its policy decision at 2:00 p.m. ET..
- The Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m. ET.
