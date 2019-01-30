Market Overview

Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 30, 2019 4:15am   Comments
  • The MBA's index of mortgage application activity for the latest week is schedule for release at 7:00 a.m. ET.
  • The ADP national employment report for January is schedule for release at 8:15 a.m. ET.
  • Gross Domestic Product report for the fourth quarter will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
  • The pending home sales index for December is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories in the U.S. will be released at 10:30 a.m. ET.
  • The Federal Open Market Committee will announce its policy decision at 2:00 p.m. ET..
  • The Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m. ET.

