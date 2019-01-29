Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

XPO Shutters Warehouse In Baltimore Suburb Of Aberdeen
FreightWaves , FreightWaves.com  
January 29, 2019 5:00pm   Comments
Share:
XPO Shutters Warehouse In Baltimore Suburb Of Aberdeen

XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE: XPO) plans to close a 571,000 square-foot warehouse in the Baltimore suburb of Aberdeen, Md. in mid-March, the company confirmed.

The facility, located at the Perryman Logistics Center, opened in 2016. An XPO spokesman said the warehouse is being shuttered because a customer decided to close operations in Aberdeen. The spokesman did not identify the customer, or whether the entire facility was dedicated to that customer.

The closure will be effective March 18 and impact 167 employees, according to a notice filed by XPO with the Maryland Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation. The report appears in the Baltimore Business Journal.

Don't miss it. Register today .

Don't miss it. Register today.

The spokesman said XPO may try to transfer employees to another location in the area.

XPO operates 185 million square feet of warehouse and distribution center space in the U.S. and Europe. It owns or leases 813 warehouses systemwide. More than half of those are outside the U.S.

Want more content like this? Click here to Subscribe

Permalink

Posted-In: Freight Freightwaves Logistics Supply Chain Warehouse/IndustrialNews Markets General

Originally posted here...

 

Related Articles (XPO)

Federal Agency Bolsters Argument Against Organizing Contract Drivers
Another Step In The Comeback Of Roadrunner: A Mainstream Analyst Is Following Them Again
Headwinds, Competition For XPO Logistics Send KeyBanc To Sidelines
Stung By Poor Fiscal Q2 Print, FedEx Executives Look To Guide Analysts Toward Better Times
JB Hunt Expands Its Last Mile 'Big And Bulky' Business With Cory Acquisition
Deutsche Continues Its Pushback On The Accusations Levied By XPO Short-Seller
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

6 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session

FreightWaves NOW - January 29, 2019