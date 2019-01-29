XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE: XPO) plans to close a 571,000 square-foot warehouse in the Baltimore suburb of Aberdeen, Md. in mid-March, the company confirmed.

The facility, located at the Perryman Logistics Center, opened in 2016. An XPO spokesman said the warehouse is being shuttered because a customer decided to close operations in Aberdeen. The spokesman did not identify the customer, or whether the entire facility was dedicated to that customer.

The closure will be effective March 18 and impact 167 employees, according to a notice filed by XPO with the Maryland Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation. The report appears in the Baltimore Business Journal.

The spokesman said XPO may try to transfer employees to another location in the area.

XPO operates 185 million square feet of warehouse and distribution center space in the U.S. and Europe. It owns or leases 813 warehouses systemwide. More than half of those are outside the U.S.

