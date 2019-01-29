6 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) shares are up 4 percent despite reporting a fourth-quarter sales miss. Fourth-quarter earnings came in at 8 cents per share, falling in-line with analyst estimates. Revenues came in at $1.42 billion, missing estimates by $30 million. The company issued first-quarter sales guidance of $1.2 billion.
- eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY) shares are up 2.6 percent following a fourth-quarter earnings and sales beat. The company also initiated a quarterly dividend of 14 cents per share and added $4 billion to its buyback.
- Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares are up 1 percent after reporting a first-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at $4.18, beating estimates by a penny. Sales came in at $84.31 billion, beating estimates by $270 million. The company issued weak second-quarter sales guidance.
Losers
- MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR) shares are down 10 percent after reporting a fourth-quarter sales miss. GAAP earnings came in at 30 cents per share, which does not compare to the $1.21 estimate. Sales came in at $131.917 million, missing estimates by $3.7 million.
- 8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT) shares are down 7 percent after reporting a third-quarter sales miss. Earnings came in at $(0.06), falling in-line with consensus. Sales came in at $89.912 million, beating estimates by $1.65 million. The company sees fourth-quarter service sales of $88.6 million-$89.6 million.
- Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MITK) shares are down 3 percent despite reporting a first-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 3 cents per share, beating estimates by a penny. Sales came in at $17.7 million, beating estimates by $460,000.
Posted-In: News After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.