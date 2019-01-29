Market Overview

Electric Truck Implementation Comes With Plenty of COncerns
FreightWaves , FreightWaves.com  
January 29, 2019 3:05pm   Comments
Electric trucks and self-driving semi-trucks have been talked about for years and chatter around implementing them into the freight market has increased. But while some startups are making waves with their own spin on electric trucks, such as TuSimple, the industry has been relatively slow to adopt them into their fleet lineups.
Take a look at the chart below to get a sense as to why this is.
electric-01.png

electric trucks Electric Vehicle Freight Freightwaves

