46 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VYGR) shares climbed 38.3 percent to $11.12 after the company announced a collaboration with Neurocrine Biosciences. The company received an upfront payment of $165 million and can receive up to $1.7 billion in milestones.
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYNE) shares climbed 34.4 percent to $5.16.
- Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: KZIA) shares gained 25 percent to $3.75.
- Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ: SANM) rose 17.8 percent to $32.11 after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter and issued strong second-quarter guidance. Sanmina also reported that CFO David Anderson will retire and the company has begun search for a permanent replacement.
- Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ: WWD) rose 16.9 percent to $90.14 following upbeat Q1 earnings.
- PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) surged 16 percent to $13.93. PG&E reported Chapter 11 filing.
- J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: JJSF) rose 14.2 percent to $159.83 after reporting Q1 results.
- Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ: JVA) shares gained 13.2 percent to $5.50.
- HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ: HYRE) climbed 11.7 percent to $4.49.
- Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS) shares rose 11.3 percent to $24.79. PiperJaffray upgraded the company's stock Stratasys from Neutral to Overweight and raised the price target from $19 to $31.
- Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ: NBN) gained 10 percent to $19.45 following Q2 earnings.
- Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ: BOXL) shares rose 9.7 percent to $2.94 after reporting technology alliances with Critical Links and Modern Robotics, Inc.
- Corning Incorporated (NYSE: GLW) gained 9.5 percent to $33.23 after the company reported better than expected Q4 EPS and revenue results.
- GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE: EAF) shares climbed 9.5 percent to $13.32.
- Xerox Corporation (NYSE: XRX) rose 9.2 percent to $26.54 after reporting upbeat Q4 earnings.
- Meritor, Inc. (NYSE: MTOR) shares rose 8.9 percent to $20.60 after the company reported upbeat Q1 earnings.
- Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: BDGE) climbed 8.7 percent to $30.87 following Q4 earnings.
- 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) gained 8.6 percent to $12.53 after Piper Jaffray upgraded the company's stock from Neutral to Overweight and announced a price target of $17 per share.
- Carbon Black, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBLK) rose 7.7 percent to $15.41 after Raymond James upgraded the company's stock from Outperform to Strong Buy.
- Acorn International, Inc. (NYSE: ATV) rose 7.3 percent to $24.43.
- Harris Corporation (NYSE: HRS) climbed 7.3 percent to $153.13 after the company beat Q2 earnings estimates and issued strong FY19 guidance.
- PPDAI Group Inc. (NYSE: PPDF) shares rose 7.1 percent to $3.50.
- L3 Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: LLL) gained 6.5 percent to $195.95 following Q4 earnings.
- TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE: TDG) rose 6.3 percent to $372.96 after the company provided preliminary sales guidance of $993 million for the 13-week period ended Dec. 29.
- Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) rose 6.1 percent to $132.07. Whirlpool reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed views. The company issued weak FY19 EPS and sales guidance.
- Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK) climbed 5.4 percent to $172.03 after the company beat Q1 EPS estimates; Sales were inline with estimates.
Losers
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) tumbled 27.8 percent to $11.19 after the company said it is no longer pursuing sale of the firm due to a 'lack of available financing on terms that would be commercially acceptable to a prospective acquiror.'
- Cancer Genetics Inc (NASDAQ: CGIX) dropped 16.1 percent to $0.2589. Cancer Genetics priced its 15.21 million share public offering of common stock at $0.23 per share.
- Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ: REFR) shares fell 14.4 percent to $2.4650.
- Nordic American Offshore Ltd. (NYSE: NAO) shares dropped 12.1 percent to $3.34.
- Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT) fell 11.3 percent to $42.06. Brinker posted in-line Q2 earnings, while sales exceeded estimates.
- Cool Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AWSM) dipped 10.5 percent to $2.72.
- Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ: AVCO) shares declined 10.4 percent to $6.21.
- American Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: AMID) shares dropped 10.2 percent to $4.04.
- Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) fell 9.9 percent to $68.68 after Raymond James downgraded the stock to Underperform.
- Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLK) shares fell 9.4 percent to $38.81 after reporting results from Phase 2 study for xolair-naïve chronic spontaneous urticaria patients.
- Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXDX) shares declined 9.2 percent to $18.24.
- Youngevity International, Inc. (NASDAQ: YGYI) shares fell 8.8 percent to $7.04.
- Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRTS) dipped 8.6 percent to $7.41.
- Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) dropped 8.4 percent to $9.80 after a 10 percent+ stakeholder sold 273,576 shares at an average price of $11.54.
- Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ: KNSA) declined 8.3 percent to $19.77 after the company registered for an 8 million share common stock offering.
- Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE: HOG) shares fell 7.7 percent to $33.79 after reporting downbeat Q4 results.
- Allergan plc (NYSE: AGN) dipped 7.4 percent to $146.98 after the company said it expects Q1 EPS of $3.40 to $3.60 versus the $3.75 analyst estimate. The company also expects revenue below analyst expectations.
- Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBS) fell 6.1 percent to $8.28 despite reporting a fourth-quarter earnings beat.
- Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE: ALV) fell 5.4 percent to $77.93 after the company posted downbeat quarterly earnings.
- Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE: PII) fell 5 percent to $80.69. Polaris posted upbeat Q4 earnings, while sales missed views. The company issued weak FY19 earnings outlook.
