What Is The Market Pricing In For The Fed In 2019?

The vast majority of the market predicts the US policy rates to stay on hold in 2019, with some marginal part expecting a rate cut in December 2019.

The market is still pricing no rate hike in 2019, despite Fed dot-plot forecasting two hikes in 2019.

The FOMC is expected to stick to the newly established “patience” language in terms of the interest rate outlook.

January 2019 meeting: Market is attaching 98.9% probability that rates remain at 2.25%-2.50% and 1.1% probability that rates will be at 2.50%-2.75%.



March 2019 meeting: Market is attaching 95.1% probability that rates will remain at 2.25%-2.50% and 4.9 % probability that rates will be hiked to 2.50%-2.75%.



May 2019 meeting: Market is attaching 91.3% probability that rates will remain at 2.25%-2.50% and 8.5%probability that rates will be hiked to 2.50%-2.75%.



June 2019 meeting: Market is attaching 78.3% probability that rates will remain at 2.25%-2.50% and 20.2%probability that rates will be hiked to 2.50%-2.75%, and 1.5% probability that rates will be at 2.75%-3.00%.



July 2019 meeting: Market is attaching 75.9% probability that rates will remain at 2.25%-2.50% and 24.5% probability that rates will be hiked to 2.50%-2.75%, and 3.0% probability that rates will be at 2.75%-3.00%.



September 2019 meeting: Market is attaching 72.3% probability that rates will remain at 2.25%-2.50% and 22% probability that rates will be hiked to 2.50%-2.75%, and 2.1% probability that rates will be at 2.75%-3.00%.



October 2019 meeting: Market is attaching 72.3% probability that rates will remain at 2.25%-2.50% and 22% probability that rates will be hiked to 2.50%-2.75%, and 2.1% probability that rates will be at 2.75%-3.00%



December 2019 meeting: Market is attaching 4.3% probability that rates will be at 2.00%-2.25%, 69.5% probability that rates will be at 2.25%-2.50% and 23.2% probability that rates will be at 2.50%-2.75%, and 3% probability that rates will be at 2.75%-3.00%t.