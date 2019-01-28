36 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Trevena Inc (NASDAQ: TRVN) shares jumped 70.9 percent to $0.9243 after the company announced a pathway to resolve concerns the FDA had with oliceridine.
- Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE: MLSS) climbed 51.8 percent to $0.6100 after the New York Stock Exchange accepted the company's plan to regain compliance with exchange regulations.
- Avalon Globocare Corp (NASDAQ: AVCO) shares climbed 50.4 percent to $6.36 after the company announced development of a saliva-based biomarker for oral cancer.
- Cool Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AWSM) rose 28.5 percent to $3.20.
- Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: BW) climbed 26.3 percent to $0.5599 after the company issued status update for expected turnover and transition to ongoing maintenance of four European Renewable energy projects.
- Comstock Mining Inc (NYSE: LODE) shares gained 22 percent to $0.1701 after the company entered an agreement to sell its Lucerne Properties for $15 million.
- Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE: AZRE) shares rose 18.1 percent to $11.12.
- Versum Materials Inc (NYSE: VSM) climbed 16.3 percent to $36.80 after Entegris announced plans to buy Versum Materials in an all-stock transaction worth around $4 billion.
- Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRIN) gained 13.3 percent to $6.80.
- Biocept Inc (NASDAQ: BIOC) shares climbed 9.4 percent to $2.1220 after the company reported the launch of its liquid biopsy kits for detection of circulating tumor DNA.
- IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE: IAG) rose 8.8 percent to $3.36.
- Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) climbed 8.2 percent to $17.33.
- PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) gained 7.9 percent to $12.70 following a media report investors have offered the company a $4 billion lifeline to avoid bankruptcy.
- Cloud Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE: CLD) rose 7.3 percent to $0.4370.
- Entegris Inc (NASDAQ: ENTG) gained 6.6 percent to $33.37 after the company announced plans to buy Versum Materials in an all-stock transaction worth around $4 billion. Entegris also raised its FY2018 guidance.
- TCF Financial Corporation (NYSE: TCF) shares rose 6.2 percent to $22.92 after the company beat Q4 EPS estimates and agreed to merge with Chemical Financial.
- CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: COMM) gained 6.1 percent to $20.20 after the company raised Q4 and FY18 sales guidance.
- Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: CHFC) surged 5.8 percent to $44.95 after the company beat Q4 EPS estimates and agreed to merge with TCF Financial Corp.
- AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ: AUDC) shares rose 5.1 percent to $14.00 after reporting upbeat Q4 results.
- Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ZAYO) rose 3 percent to $27.50 following media rumors Alphabet and CenturyLink may be interested in acquiring the company.
Losers
- Nordic American Offshore Ltd. (NYSE: NAO) shares dipped 13.5 percent to $4.0500 after rising 4.00 percent on Friday.
- Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE: DLNG) dropped 30.6 percent to $2.79 after the company cut its quarterly dividend from $0.25 per share to $0.0625 per share. The stock was also downgraded by B. Riley from Buy to Neutral with its price target cut from $10.50 to $2.65.
- Guess', Inc. (NYSE: GES) dropped 16.1 percent to $18.83 after the company disclosed that its CEO Victor Herrero is leaving the company.
- NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ: NFEC) shares declined 15.4 percent to $8.22.
- Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: FEDU) shares fell 14.4 percent to $2.31 after the company missed Q3 EPS and sales estimates.
- Vale S.A. (NYSE: VALE) fell 16.7 percent to $11.39 after the company announced plans to suspend dividends, buybacks and bonuses following Brazil Dam disaster.
- Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ: RLM) fell 11.2 percent to $2.2001.
- Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDI) shares dropped 8.2 percent to $3.2700.
- Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL) fell 10.6 percent to $5.33.
- NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) dropped 12.3 percent to $140.40 after the company lowered its Q4 sales and gross margin guidance.
- Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) declined 8.4 percent to $125.42 after the company reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter on Monday.
- Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNY) dipped 9 percent to $75.63.
- HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) dropped 6 percent to $21.03.
- United States Natural Gas (NYSE: UNG) fell 5.7 percent to $25.85.
- Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) dipped 6.5 percent to $10.51.
- MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ: MOR) fell 7.7 percent to $27.65 after the company disclosed that its patents were ruled invalid in patent lawsuit against Janssen and Genmab.
