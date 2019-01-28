Market Overview

Economic Data Scheduled For Monday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 28, 2019 5:09am   Comments
  • The Chicago Fed National Activity Index for December is schedule for release at 8:30 a.m. ET.

  • The Dallas Fed manufacturing index for January will be released at 10:30 a.m. ET.

  • The Treasury is set to auction 6-month bills and 2-year notes at 11:30 a.m. ET.

  • The Treasury will auction 3-month bills and 5-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.

