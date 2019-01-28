Insider Buys Of The Week: GTT Communications, Dish Network, Heico

Insider buying can be an encouraging signal for potential investors.

A 10% owner, a director and another executive made notable purchases this week.

One of these buyers has been making frequent purchase lately.

Conventional wisdom says that insiders and 10 percent owners really only buy shares of a company for one reason -- they believe the stock price will rise and they want to profit from it. So insider buying can be an encouraging signal for potential investors, particularly during periods of uncertainty.

Here's a look at a few notable insider purchases reported in the past week.

GTT Communications

Beneficial owner Spruce House Partnership added to its GTT Communications Inc (NYSE: GTT) stake again last week. The 229,000 shares purchased, at $27.46 to $29.40, came to more than $6.42 million altogether. The private investment fund's stake was said to be around 12.22 million shares, while about 50.66 million shares were outstanding.

The company is a leading global cloud networking provider to multinational clients, and last week it announced the expansion of its services to a tennis-focused broadcaster. Shares closed Friday trading at $29.49, just above the top of the purchase price range. Shares have changed hands as high as $62.32 apiece in the past year.

Dish Network

A DISH Network Corp (NYSE: DISH) executive vice president purchased added another 20,000 shares of this pay-TV provider early last week. At prices that ranged from $28.99 to $29.59 a share, the transactions totaled more than $588.800. The executive also made purchases earlier in the month and at the end of December, pursuant to a 10b5-1 trading plan.

Competitor Netflix, Inc. (NYSE: NFLX) recently announced price hikes and posted mixed quarterly results. Dish shares closed most recently at $30.08, which is above the executive's purchase prices. The stock has traded as low as $23.22 and as high as $47.64 in the past 52 weeks. The consensus price target was last seen at $48.18.

Heico

Heico Corp (NYSE: HEI) saw a director step up to the buy window. At per-share prices that averaged $79.59, the fewer than 1,500 shares reportedly acquired cost him around $115,000. The newly acquired shares are held by a 409A compensation plan, and the transaction brought the stake to more than 10,300 shares. Note that another executive sold 10,000 shares earlier in the month.

Some have come to see shares of this aerospace and defense contractor as a growth play. The stock ended last week at $80.16 per share, which was above the director's listed purchase price. Heico shares have traded as high as $94.12 in the past year, but the consensus price target was at $94.27 on last look.