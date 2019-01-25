What The Truck?!? - January 25, 2019

Subscribe for free: Apple Podcasts l Google Play l Stitcher l Spotify

The dynamic freight duo are joined by guest star, Zach Strickland, as they discuss the weekly market playbook:

Weekly Market Update: Largest single day drop in freight volume since Spring of 2018

The Permian Basin's demand for crude oil tanker trucks could quadruple in Q2

Shippers have the upper hand in 2019. Here's what that means:

And then on to the other earnings headlines of the week:

Covenant beats analyst projections and posts record Q4 revenues

Heartland Express achieves remarkable OR improvement in the fourth quarter

Canadian Pacific wows 'em with a sub-57% operating ratio

Will Amazon cut the accessorial ties binding parcel shippers?

Unpaid Coast Guard workforce slows maritime business

Finally, Chad and JP try to break a record with Big Deal, Little Deal? Will they get it done?

Proposed Chinese grain buy could boost prices, railroad volumes Big Deal or Little Deal?

'Stay out of the sand traps' -- brokers navigate tricky bid season Big Deal or Little Deal?

Prologis injects some cautious prudence amid strong 2018 results Big Deal or Little Deal?

For-Hire Truck Tonnage Index posts best year since 1998 Big Deal or Little Deal?

Days of free money are over for inventory-carrying, but it's not time to declare armageddon Big Deal or Little Deal?

Shipping innovation is moving faster than regulation Big Deal or Little Deal?

Hours of Service rule victim of government shutdown Big Deal or Little Deal?

Redwood Logistics gains foothold in Southeast with LTX Solutions acquisition Big Deal or Little Deal?

What the Truck?!? is FreightWaves' irreverent podcast breaking down the biggest stories in transportation and logistics. Join FreightWaves writers John Paul Hampstead and Chad Prevost on Friday afternoons as we discuss all things freight.