35 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ: AVCO) shares gained 30 percent to $5.20.
- PHI, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHII) shares rose 24.8 percent to $3.52.
- Clearone Inc (NASDAQ: CLRO) jumped 23.2 percent to $2.28 after the company reported a favorable outcome in its patent infringement dispute with Shure.
- TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ: TESS) gained 11.8 percent to $16.60. Tessco Technologies posted Q3 earnings of $0.32 per share on sales of $152.3 million.
- Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRSN) climbed 11.3 percent to $4.05.
- Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX) shares rose 11 percent to $3.03 following a Q2 sales beat and in-line EPS.
- OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSIS) rose 10.5 percent to $83.81 after reporting a second-quarter earnings beat. The company raised FY19 earnings and sales guidance.
- CollPlant Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: CLGN) climbed 10.1 percent to $5.25.
- Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: SRRK) gained 10 percent to $15.65.
- NuCana PLC (NASDAQ: NCNA) shares climbed 9.6 percent to $12.50 after the company reported withdrawal of public offering of ADSs.
- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) gained 8.9 percent to $14.76.
- Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ: DTSS) rose 8.8 percent to $3.59.
- Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE: AVYA) gained 8.4 percent to $15.84.
- Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ: WDC) shares rose 7.7 percent to $43.24. Western Digital reported weaker-than-expected results for its second quarter. However, the company said it projected revenue to rise in the second half.
- Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HRC) gained 7.5 percent to $104.80 after the company beat Q1 EPS and sales estimates.
- CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ: CAMP) rose 7.3 percent to $14.79. JP Morgan upgraded CalAmp from Neutral to Overweight.
- Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGYS) gained 7.2 percent to $15.16 following Q3 earnings.
- Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) rose 6.5 percent to $9.07 after reporting Q4 results.
- Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA) gained 6.2 percent to $158.13 following upbeat Q4 earnings.
- Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK) gained 6.1 percent to $6.53 after Canada pledged $30 million to Nokia for 5G research.
- Moog Inc (NYSE: MOG-A) rose 5 percent to $83.50 following Q1 results.
- Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) rose 3.6 percent to $67.05 after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter. The company issued strong FY19 adjusted earnings guidance and sees global comps up 3-4 percent year-over-year.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Midatech Pharma PLC-ADR (NASDAQ: MTP) shares declined 25.6 percent to $0.1220 after the company received FDA feedback on its clinical plan for MTD201. The FDA indicated a multi-dose study or a study in patients would be needed to support a study design for a new drug application.
- ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBLT) shares dipped 20.66 percent to $2.88.
- Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LINK) shares dipped 14.4 percent to $1.72. Interlink Electronics announced plans to delist from the Nasdaq and deregister its common stock.
- ResMed Inc. (NYSE: RMD) shares fell 15.3 percent to $99.33. ResMed reported a second-quarter earnings beat, while sales missed estimates. The company also announced it has suspended its buyback program due to recent acquisitions. JP Morgan downgraded ResMed from Neutral to Underweight.
- Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDI) shares tumbled 13 percent to $3.67.
- PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) dropped 12.6 percent to $12.30. Although the company was cleared of its role in the 2017 Tubbs fire, it warned that it still faces extensive litigation and financial challenges as a result of other 2018 fires.
- Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ: BOXL) fell 10.5 percent to $2.89 after dropping 10.53 percent on Thursday.
- Dean Foods Company (NYSE: DF) shares fell 8.6 percent to $4.53.
- Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc (NASDAQ: IDXG) dipped 7.6 percent to $0.8315 after the company priced a 9.33 million share common stock offering at $0.75 per share.
- Kazia Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ: KZIA) dropped 7.4 percent to $3.43.
- Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON) shares fell 7.4 percent to $2.3150.
- Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) fell 6.7 percent to $46.43 after the company reported downbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company issued weak first-quarter earnings and sales guidance. Susquehanna downgraded Intel from Positive to Neutral.
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBP) fell 6.2 percent to $6.81. Corbus Pharmaceuticals priced its 5.39 million share common stock offering at $6.50 per share.
Posted-In: LosersNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.