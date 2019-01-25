Deringer Joins The Blockchain In Transport Alliance

A.N. Deringer, Inc., a leading international logistics provider and customs broker, has joined the Blockchain in Transport Alliance (BiTA). The Alliance and its members are committed to determining best practices and standards for blockchain use in the transportation industry. BiTA members include Descartes, Daimler, SAP, Uber Freight and dozens of other global brands.

Blockchain technology enables transactions to be identified and tracked digitally and for the information to be shared across a distributed network of computers. In the transportation and freight marketplace, companies can more effectively track goods and freight across the supply chain. Blockchain also lets transportation and logistics companies operate in a more seamless and transparent manner. It can also help create new revenue streams and value for customers by enabling a secure system of completing transactions, tracking shipments and managing fleets.

"Blockchain technology will be a catalyst for changing how supply chains are managed. With it, companies will achieve greater transparency and efficiency," said Arlen Stark, BiTA Chief of Staff. "We are fortunate to have members like A.N. Deringer; companies that are well-known for the development of emerging technologies within their industry. Deringer will be a key player in helping BiTA develop blockchain standards in transportation."

Bob Lawrence, CFO of A.N. Deringer, stated, "We look forward to partnering with BiTA and other members of the Alliance. Many of them are global leaders in the logistics and supply chain industry. Our collaborative efforts will help establish standards for how blockchain technology is utilized in the future," Lawrence explained. "Deringer is dedicated to providing innovative technologies that help our customers find efficiencies and visibility – blockchain will accomplish just that."

About Deringer

Founded in 1919, A.N. Deringer, Inc. is a leading provider of international supply chain solutions including international freight forwarding, customs brokerage and consulting, warehousing and distribution, cargo insurance, and meat inspection. Deringer combines over 30 U.S. offices with a global agency partnership to facilitate the movement of cargo throughout the world. Learn more at anderinger.com.

About the Blockchain in Transport Alliance

Founded in August 2017, BiTA has quickly grown into the largest commercial blockchain alliance in the world. Its nearly 500 members collectively generate over $1 trillion in revenue annually. BiTA members are primarily from the freight, transportation, logistics and affiliated industries. Alliance members share a common mission to develop a standards framework, educate the market on blockchain applications and encourage the use of those applications. BiTA has offices in: Chattanooga, Tennessee (North American Region); Sydney, Australia (Asia-Pacific Region) and London (European Region). For more information, please visit www.bita.studio/.

