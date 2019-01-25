Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Report: Facebook To Unite Messenger, WhatsApp, Instagram
Elizabeth Balboa , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 25, 2019 10:59am   Comments
Share:
Report: Facebook To Unite Messenger, WhatsApp, Instagram
Related FB
Communication Services Continues Rapid Growth Pace
8 Tips For New Cannabis Entrepreneurs
In Case Facebook Is Really 'Fakebook' (Seeking Alpha)

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg plans to upgrade privacy measures and combine the infrastructure of the firm’s three messaging platforms, according to a Friday report by The New York Times.

“We’re working on making more of our messaging products end-to-end encrypted and considering ways to make it easier to reach friends and family across networks,” Facebook said in a statement.

What Happened

The intended integration of WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook Messenger would require foundational overhauls of all three systems and demand input from thousands of employees, according to the Times.

At the end of the process, which remains in early stages, each service would continue operating standalone apps with encrypted messaging enabled across platforms.

Why It’s Important

The unified infrastructure tightens the Facebook ecosystem and simplifies user communication. On the surface, the changes aim to solve issues of engagement and increase the appeal of the ad environment.

But integration also empowers Zuckerberg to more tightly control his distinct enterprises, whose managers have suffered criticism for facilitating the spread of disinformation and election meddling.

Meanwhile, the security measure would address privacy concerns that have plagued Facebook over the last year and invited intense public scrutiny. Whether critics will be satisfied with the effort reported Friday or demand more intense changes remains to be seen.

What’s Next

Facebook intends to complete the integration by the end of 2019 or early 2020, according to The Times. 

Related Links:

Are Investors Overlooking Facebook's True Potential?

Munster: There's Something 'Fundamentally Wrong' With Facebook

Posted-In: Instagram The New York Times WhatsAppNews Rumors Tech Media Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FB)

Communication Services Continues Rapid Growth Pace
8 Tips For New Cannabis Entrepreneurs
Blurring The Lines Between VR And Real Life: A New Global Economy Is On The Horizon
Dan Nathan Sees Unusual Options Activity In Facebook
Tech Sector Earnings: Revenue Growth Widely Expected To Slow, Will Global Uncertainty Weigh?
Another Day, Another Bank Misses On Earnings: Market Could Be On Defensive
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on FB
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Wall Street Reacts To The Latest PG&E Liability Ruling