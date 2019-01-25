21 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ: WDC) shares rose 8.9 percent to $43.71 in pre-market trading. Western Digital reported weaker-than-expected results for its second quarter. However, the company said it projected revenue to rise in the second half.
- OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSIS) rose 8.2 percent to $82.00 in pre-market trading after reporting a second-quarter earnings beat. The company raised FY19 earnings and sales guidance.
- Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMU) rose 7.7 percent to $15.25 in pre-market trading after gaining 7.93 percent on Thursday.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) rose 5.7 percent to $2.21 in pre-market trading.
- vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTVT) rose 5 percent to $3.19 in pre-market trading after surging 10.95 percent on Thursday.
- Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) rose 5 percent to $77.70 in pre-market trading after the company reported resolution with Corfo in Chile.
- Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC) shares rose 4.6 percent to $65.98 in pre-market trading after declining 2.68 percent on Thursday.
- ArcelorMittal (NYSE: MT) shares rose 3.8 percent to $22.25 in pre-market trading.
- HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) rose 3.6 percent to $20.80 in pre-market trading.
- Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) rose 3.6 percent to $8.83 in pre-market trading after reporting Q4 results.
- Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) rose 3.3 percent to $66.85 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter. The company issued strong FY19 adjusted earnings guidance and sees global comps up 3-4 percent year-over-year.
- Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD) rose 3.4 percent to $5.21 in pre-market trading after declining 5.79 percent on Thursday.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- ResMed Inc. (NYSE: RMD) shares fell 14.3 percent to $100.50 in pre-market. ResMed reported a second-quarter earnings beat, while sales missed estimates. The company also announced it has suspended its buyback program due to recent acquisitions.
- Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ: BOXL) fell 11.1 percent to $2.57 in pre-market trading after dropping 10.53 percent on Thursday.
- Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT) fell 9.6 percent to $6.70 in pre-market trading after rising 5.11 percent on Thursday.
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBP) fell 9.1 percent to $6.60 in pre-market trading after reporting a common stock offering.
- PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) fell 7.5 percent to $12.90 in pre-market trading following a company press release indicating it still daces extensive liabilities, further deteriorating its financial position.
- Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) fell 6.8 percent to $46.39 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company issued weak first-quarter earnings and sales guidance.
- Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) fell 5.7 percent to $505.78 in pre-market trading. Intuitive Surgical reported downbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed views.
- ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) fell 3.1 percent to $9.98 in pre-market trading.
- Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) fell 3 percent to $64.25 in pre-market trading after reporting weaker-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter.
Posted-In: #PreMarket GainersNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.