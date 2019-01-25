Market Overview

62 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 25, 2019 5:49am   Comments
Gainers

  • PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) shares jumped 74.59 percent to close at $13.95 on Thursday following reports indicating the company has been cleared for the 2017 Tubbs fire in California.
  • Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: KZIA) rose 27.59 percent to close at $3.70.
  • Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE: TGI) surged 26 percent to close at $16.72 on Thursday after the company entered an agreement to sell its Global 7500 wing manufacturing unit to Bombardier.
  • ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ: ASLN) surged 24.69 percent to close at $3.99.
  • ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBLT) shares gained 20.6 percent to close at $3.63.
  • Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX) shares climbed 18.44 percent to close at $106.06 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter and issued strong fourth-quarter sales guidance.
  • Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) gained 15.7 percent to close at $161.20 after the company reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its second quarter and announced a $5 billion buyback plan.
  • Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: USAP) climbed 14.09 percent to close at $16.52.
  • Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE: BRS) gained 13.53 percent to close at $3.44.
  • Aquantia Corp. (NYSE: AQ) climbed 13.24 percent to close at $9.41.
  • SLM Corporation (NASDAQ: SLM) rose 13.07 percent to close at $10.73 after the company beat Q4 EPS estimates.
  • Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZPN) shares gained 13.06 percent to close at $100.80 after the company reported upbeat Q2 results.
  • Sunlands Online Education Group (NYSE: STG) shares gained 13.04 percent to close at $5.20.
  • Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ: RESN) gained 12.9 percent to close at $2.80.
  • Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) shares rose 12.87 percent to close at $36.04 following strong Q4 results.
  • Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ZSAN) gained 12.5 percent to close at $2.43.
  • MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ: MMYT) climbed 12.14 percent to close at $27.35 after reporting Q3 results.
  • Invacare Corporation (NYSE: IVC) rose 11.35 percent to close at $5.20.
  • vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTVT) gained 10.95 percent to close at $3.04.
  • STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE: STM) climbed 10.78 percent to close at $15.62 after reporting Q4 earnings.
  • PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: PLXP) shares rose 10.71 percent to close at $4.96.
  • ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN) shares surged 10.51 percent to close at $13.56 following Q4 results.
  • Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) shares rose 10.23 percent to close at $37.82 after peer company Lam Research announced better than expected Q2 EPS and revenue results.
  • Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADIL) gained 10.19 percent to close at $5.95. Adial Pharmaceuticals received $1.2 million in proceeds through the exercise of warrants.
  • iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICAD) rose 10.1 percent to close at $5.78.
  • Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP) shares gained 9.21 percent to close at $6.88.
  • Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MBOT) rose 8.37 percent to close at $9.45. Microbot Medical reported a $2.5 million registered direct offering priced at the market.
  • Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UCTT) gained 8.07 percent to close at $9.91.
  • ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: ON) surged 7.84 percent to close at $18.99.
  • MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKSI) climbed 7.55 percent to close at $76.90.
  • Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTH) climbed 7.55 percent to close at $21.93. DA Davidson upgraded Duluth from Neutral to Buy.
  • Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: ICHR) rose 7.3 percent to close at $19.25.
  • Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) rose 6.91 percent to close at $102.09 after the company beat Q4 EPS estimates.
  • Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) shares rose 6.86 percent to close at $36.59.
  • eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) gained 6.41 percent to close at $54.61. eHealth priced its 2.4 million share offering at $48.50 per share.
  • American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) gained 6.35 percent to close at $33.66 after the company said it expects 2019 EPS to range from $5.50 to $7.50 versus the $5.87 analyst estimate.
  • Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) gained 6.25 percent to close at $54.21 after the company beat Q4 EPS and sales estimates.
  • Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) rose 5.59 percent to close at $51.92 after reporting upbeat quarterly earnings.
  • JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) rose 5.1 percent to close at $18.12 after reporting upbeat Q4 results.

Losers

  • NuCana PLC (NASDAQ: NCNA) fell 19.48 percent to close at $11.41 on Thursday after announcing a $75 million ADS offering.
  • Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE: BGG) fell 15.69 percent to close at $11.55 after the company missed Q2 EPS estimates. The company also cut FY19 EPS and sales guidance.
  • Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX) dropped 14.69 percent to close at $2.73.
  • LifeVantage Corporation (NASDAQ: LFVN) dipped 14.64 percent to close at $13.76.
  • Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: WVE) fell 14.34 percent to close at $35.73 after reporting a proposed public offering of ordinary shares.
  • Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOB) dropped 14.02 percent to close at $13.25 following Q4 earnings.
  • First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ: INBK) fell 13.14 percent to close at $21.15 following Q4 results.
  • Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) shares declined 13.08 percent to close at $10.70 following quarterly results.
  • Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ: AVCO) dropped 13.04 percent to close at $4.00.
  • Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS) shares fell 11.12 percent to close at $14.39.
  • McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE: MKC) shares fell 10.54 percent to close at $124.35 after the company reported downbeat results for its fourth quarter and issued weak FY19 earnings forecast.
  • Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ: BOXL) declined 10.53 percent to close at $2.89.
  • SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NYSE: SPI) fell 10.1 percent to close at $2.58 after gaining 194.36 percent on Wednesday.
  • AAC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AAC) dropped 9.56 percent to close at $2.27.
  • Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDGS) dipped 8.57 percent to close at $2.2400.
  • Daxor Corporation (NYSE: DXR) dropped 8.32 percent to close at $14.87.
  • UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: URGN) fell 7.47 percent to close at $42.50. UroGen Pharma priced its 3.6 million share public offering at $41.00 per share.
  • Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOS) shares fell 7.25 percent to close at $46.05. Wells Fargo downgraded Canada Goose from Outperform to Market Perform.
  • CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ: CWBR) tumbled 7.25 percent to close at $3.20.
  • Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company (NASDAQ: WINR) shares fell 8.4 percent to close at $2.2900.
  • Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: POST) dipped 7.5 percent to close at $92.02.
  • Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXS) fell 6.26 percent to close at $101.86 after the company reported FY19 guidance was below expectations.
  • PTC Inc (NASDAQ: PTC) fell 5.78 percent to close at $79.75 despite reporting first-quarter earnings beat. The company issued weak second-quarter sales guidance.

10 Stocks To Watch For January 25, 2019