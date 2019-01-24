Port Executive Director Delivers State Of Port Of Los Angeles Address

Executive Director Gene Seroka delivered the 2019 "State of the Port of Los Angeles" address this afternoon, providing updates on 2018 and 2019 highlights at the nation's largest port by container volume and cargo value.

Seroka talked about the Port's business, environmental progress, technology and community development initiatives, noting: "The state of the port is busier, cleaner and safer than ever."

In the busy category: Seroka ticked off a list of by now familiar stats detailing record-breaking volumes last year: The Port moved 9.5 million container TEUs last year, and in October broke a monthly record with 952,000 units moved.

Port sulfur oxide and greenhouse gas emissions edged up as result of the increase in cargo. But Seroka touted a significant reduction in NOX and said the Port is now involved in 15 zero and near zero emission reduction demonstration projects.

Seroka announced that the Port Optimizer, the facility's online cargo tracking system, was live as of today. The portal will help alleviate persistent problems at the Port, including chassis dislocation and prolonged truck queueing times.

The address took place at the Port's World Cruise Center and was co-hosted by the Pacific Merchants Shipping Association.

