9 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSIS) shares are up 5 percent after reporting a second-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at $1.19, beating estimates by 23 cents. Sales came in $303.205 million, beating estimates by $16.2 million. The company raised FY19 earnings and sales guidance.
- Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) shares are up 2 percent after reporting a first-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 75 cents per share, beating estimates by 10 cents. Sales came in at $6.6 billion, beating estimates by $110 million. First-quarter comps were up 4 percent. The company issued strong FY19 adjusted earnings guidance and sees global comps up 3-4 percent year-over-year.
Losers
- Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) shares are down 7 percent after reporting a mixed fourth-quarter earnings report. Earnings came in at $1.28, beating estimates by 6 cents. Net sales came in at $18.657 billion, missing estimates by $443 million. The company issued weak first-quarter earnings and sales guidance.
- Resmed Inc. (NYSE: RMD) shares are down 7 percent after reporting a second-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at $1, beating estimates by 6 cents. Sales came in at $651.1 million, missing estimates by $18.56 million. The company also announced it has suspended its buyback program due to recent acquisitions.
- PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) shares are down 8.5 percent after spiking 74 percent in the last hour of the trading session.
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CRBP) shares are down 6 percent after reporting a common stock offering. The size was not disclosed.
- Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) shares are down 3 percent after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings miss. Earnings came in at $2.03, missing estimates by 2 cents.
- NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) shares are down 3 percent, in sympathy with Intel's sell-off.
- Advanced Micro Deices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) was down 2 percent, also in sympathy.
