Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

9 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 24, 2019 5:00pm   Comments
Share:
Related OSIS
Earnings Scheduled For January 24, 2019
Earnings Scheduled For August 23, 2018
OSI Systems beats by $0.23, beats on revenue (Seeking Alpha)
Related SBUX
Starbucks Shares Perk Up After Q1 Earnings Beat
RBC Previews McDonald's Q4 And Looks Forward To 2019
Starbucks rallies after profit view impresses (Seeking Alpha)

Gainers

  • OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSIS) shares are up 5 percent after reporting a second-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at $1.19, beating estimates by 23 cents. Sales came in $303.205 million, beating estimates by $16.2 million. The company raised FY19 earnings and sales guidance.
  • Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) shares are up 2 percent after reporting a first-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 75 cents per share, beating estimates by 10 cents. Sales came in at $6.6 billion, beating estimates by $110 million. First-quarter comps were up 4 percent. The company issued strong FY19 adjusted earnings guidance and sees global comps up 3-4 percent year-over-year.

Losers

  • Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) shares are down 7 percent after reporting a mixed fourth-quarter earnings report. Earnings came in at $1.28, beating estimates by 6 cents. Net sales came in at $18.657 billion, missing estimates by $443 million. The company issued weak first-quarter earnings and sales guidance.
  • Resmed Inc. (NYSE: RMD) shares are down 7 percent after reporting a second-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at $1, beating estimates by 6 cents. Sales came in at $651.1 million, missing estimates by $18.56 million. The company also announced it has suspended its buyback program due to recent acquisitions.
  • PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) shares are down 8.5 percent after spiking 74 percent in the last hour of the trading session.
  • Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CRBP) shares are down 6 percent after reporting a common stock offering. The size was not disclosed.
  • Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) shares are down 3 percent after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings miss. Earnings came in at $2.03, missing estimates by 2 cents.
  • NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) shares are down 3 percent, in sympathy with Intel's sell-off.
  • Advanced Micro Deices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) was down 2 percent, also in sympathy.

Posted-In: News After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMD + CRBP)

Big Chip Earnings Preview: Intel, AMD Set To Report Amid Changing Competitive Landscape, Cycle Risk
Tech Sector Earnings: Revenue Growth Widely Expected To Slow, Will Global Uncertainty Weigh?
Benzinga's Bulls & Bears Of The Week: Delta Air, McDonald's, Netflix, Nokia, Tesla And More
22 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
5 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Morgan Stanley's Key CES Takeaways For Semi Companies
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on OSIS
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

FreightWaves NOW - January 24, 2019

User Fee Plan Enters 2019 Highway Funding Debate