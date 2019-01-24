Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

51 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 24, 2019 12:43pm   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE: TGI) climbed 30.4 percent to $17.31 after the company entered an agreement to sell its Global 7500 wing manufacturing unit to Bombardier.
  • ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBLT) shares rose 26.2 percent to $3.7974.
  • Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: KZIA) gained 24.2 percent to $3.60.
  • Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX) shares jumped 18 percent to $105.65 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter and issued strong fourth-quarter sales guidance.
  • Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) rose 14.2 percent to $159.11 after the company reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its second quarter and announced a $5 billion buyback plan.
  • vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTVT) gained 13.9 percent to $3.12.
  • Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) shares rose 13.4 percent to $36.21 following strong Q4 results.
  • Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ: RESN) gained 12.9 percent to $2.80.
  • ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ: ASLN) climbed 12.5 percent to $3.60.
  • Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP) shares rose 12.1 percent to $7.06.
  • Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZPN) shares gained 11.9 percent to $99.72 after the company reported upbeat Q2 results.
  • SLM Corporation (NASDAQ: SLM) rose 11.3 percent to $10.56 after the company beat Q4 EPS estimates.
  • STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE: STM) climbed 10.7 percent to $15.61 after reporting Q4 earnings.
  • Sunlands Online Education Group (NYSE: STG) shares gained 10.6 percent to $5.09.
  • Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIO) shares rose 10.4 percent to $2.24.
  • Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) shares rose 9.3 percent to $37.51 after peer company Lam Research announced better than expected Q2 EPS and revenue results.
  • Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MBOT) rose 9.2 percent to $9.52. Microbot Medical reported a $2.5 million registered direct offering priced at the market.
  • Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UCTT) gained 8.2 percent to $9.92.
  • Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) shares rose 8 percent to $36.97.
  • MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKSI) climbed 7.8 percent to $77.04.
  • Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: ICHR) rose 7.7 percent to $19.32.
  • Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADIL) gained 7.7 percent to $5.81. Adial Pharmaceuticals received $1.2 million in proceeds through the exercise of warrants.
  • Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) rose 7.3 percent to $102.45 after the company beat Q4 EPS estimates.
  • ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: ON) surged 7.1 percent to $18.85.
  • eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) gained 6.9 percent to $54.86. eHealth priced its 2.4 million share offering at $48.50 per share.
  • Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) rose 6.6 percent to $52.39 after reporting upbeat quarterly earnings.
  • American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) gained 6.4 percent to $33.66 after the company said it expects 2019 EPS to range from $5.50 to $7.50 versus the $5.87 analyst estimate.
  • Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTH) climbed 6.4 percent to $21.70. DA Davidson upgraded Duluth from Neutral to Buy.
  • TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) fell 6.3 percent to $29.26 after reporting Q3 results.
  • Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ: LPCN) rose 5.2 percent to $1.6400 after the company filed an Investigational New Drug Application to initiate a Phase 2 2 study of LPCN 1144 in NASH subjects.
  • Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) gained 4.7 percent to $53.42 after the company beat Q4 EPS and sales estimates.
  • JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) rose 3.8 percent to $17.90 after reporting upbeat Q4 results.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • NuCana PLC (NASDAQ: NCNA) fell 19.8 percent to $11.37 after announcing a $75 million ADS offering.
  • Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE: BGG) dipped 16.4 percent to $11.45 after the company missed Q2 EPS estimates. The company also cut FY19 EPS and sales guidance.
  • SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NYSE: SPI) fell 16.4 percent to $2.40 after gaining 194.36 percent on Wednesday.
  • Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: WVE) fell 12.6 percent to $36.44 after reporting a proposed public offering of ordinary shares.
  • McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE: MKC) shares fell 12.7 percent to $121.41 after the company reported downbeat results for its fourth quarter and issued weak FY19 earnings forecast.
  • Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ: BOXL) dipped 11.1 percent to $2.8717.
  • UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: URGN) fell 10.9 percent to $40.94. UroGen Pharma priced its 3.6 million share public offering at $41.00 per share.
  • Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: FFHL) dropped 10 percent to $2.1780.
  • Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOB) dropped 9.8 percent to $13.90 following Q4 earnings.
  • Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDGS) dipped 9.4 percent to $2.22.
  • Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOS) shares fell 9.3 percent to $45.02. Wells Fargo downgraded Canada Goose from Outperform to Market Perform.
  • CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ: CWBR) tumbled 9.3 percent to $3.13.
  • Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company (NASDAQ: WINR) shares dipped 9.2 percent to $2.5245.
  • Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) shares declined 8.9 percent to $11.22 following downbeat quarterly earnings.
  • Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPTH) dropped 7.5 percent to $1.85.
  • Daxor Corporation (NYSE: DXR) fell 7.5 percent to $15.00.
  • Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXS) fell 7.4 percent to $100.63 after the company reported FY19 guidance was below expectations.
  • Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: POST) dipped 7.4 percent to $92.16.
  • PTC Inc (NASDAQ: PTC) fell 7.2 percent to $78.51 despite reporting first-quarter earnings beat. The company issued weak second-quarter sales guidance.

Posted-In: LosersNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAL + ADIL)

Market Seems Generally Pleased With Earnings Results, But Geopolitics Still Weigh
12 Stocks To Watch For January 24, 2019
Earnings Scheduled For January 24, 2019
55 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
PreMarket Prep: Airlines And Banks Go Up, Up, And Away
22 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on TGI
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Mid-Day Market Update: Xilinx Climbs Following Upbeat Q3 Results; Briggs & Stratton Shares Tumble