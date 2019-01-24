51 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE: TGI) climbed 30.4 percent to $17.31 after the company entered an agreement to sell its Global 7500 wing manufacturing unit to Bombardier.
- ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBLT) shares rose 26.2 percent to $3.7974.
- Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: KZIA) gained 24.2 percent to $3.60.
- Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX) shares jumped 18 percent to $105.65 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter and issued strong fourth-quarter sales guidance.
- Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) rose 14.2 percent to $159.11 after the company reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its second quarter and announced a $5 billion buyback plan.
- vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTVT) gained 13.9 percent to $3.12.
- Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) shares rose 13.4 percent to $36.21 following strong Q4 results.
- Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ: RESN) gained 12.9 percent to $2.80.
- ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ: ASLN) climbed 12.5 percent to $3.60.
- Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP) shares rose 12.1 percent to $7.06.
- Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZPN) shares gained 11.9 percent to $99.72 after the company reported upbeat Q2 results.
- SLM Corporation (NASDAQ: SLM) rose 11.3 percent to $10.56 after the company beat Q4 EPS estimates.
- STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE: STM) climbed 10.7 percent to $15.61 after reporting Q4 earnings.
- Sunlands Online Education Group (NYSE: STG) shares gained 10.6 percent to $5.09.
- Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIO) shares rose 10.4 percent to $2.24.
- Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) shares rose 9.3 percent to $37.51 after peer company Lam Research announced better than expected Q2 EPS and revenue results.
- Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MBOT) rose 9.2 percent to $9.52. Microbot Medical reported a $2.5 million registered direct offering priced at the market.
- Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UCTT) gained 8.2 percent to $9.92.
- Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) shares rose 8 percent to $36.97.
- MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKSI) climbed 7.8 percent to $77.04.
- Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: ICHR) rose 7.7 percent to $19.32.
- Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADIL) gained 7.7 percent to $5.81. Adial Pharmaceuticals received $1.2 million in proceeds through the exercise of warrants.
- Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) rose 7.3 percent to $102.45 after the company beat Q4 EPS estimates.
- ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: ON) surged 7.1 percent to $18.85.
- eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) gained 6.9 percent to $54.86. eHealth priced its 2.4 million share offering at $48.50 per share.
- Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) rose 6.6 percent to $52.39 after reporting upbeat quarterly earnings.
- American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) gained 6.4 percent to $33.66 after the company said it expects 2019 EPS to range from $5.50 to $7.50 versus the $5.87 analyst estimate.
- Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTH) climbed 6.4 percent to $21.70. DA Davidson upgraded Duluth from Neutral to Buy.
- TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) fell 6.3 percent to $29.26 after reporting Q3 results.
- Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ: LPCN) rose 5.2 percent to $1.6400 after the company filed an Investigational New Drug Application to initiate a Phase 2 2 study of LPCN 1144 in NASH subjects.
- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) gained 4.7 percent to $53.42 after the company beat Q4 EPS and sales estimates.
- JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) rose 3.8 percent to $17.90 after reporting upbeat Q4 results.
Losers
- NuCana PLC (NASDAQ: NCNA) fell 19.8 percent to $11.37 after announcing a $75 million ADS offering.
- Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE: BGG) dipped 16.4 percent to $11.45 after the company missed Q2 EPS estimates. The company also cut FY19 EPS and sales guidance.
- SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NYSE: SPI) fell 16.4 percent to $2.40 after gaining 194.36 percent on Wednesday.
- Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: WVE) fell 12.6 percent to $36.44 after reporting a proposed public offering of ordinary shares.
- McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE: MKC) shares fell 12.7 percent to $121.41 after the company reported downbeat results for its fourth quarter and issued weak FY19 earnings forecast.
- Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ: BOXL) dipped 11.1 percent to $2.8717.
- UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: URGN) fell 10.9 percent to $40.94. UroGen Pharma priced its 3.6 million share public offering at $41.00 per share.
- Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: FFHL) dropped 10 percent to $2.1780.
- Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOB) dropped 9.8 percent to $13.90 following Q4 earnings.
- Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDGS) dipped 9.4 percent to $2.22.
- Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOS) shares fell 9.3 percent to $45.02. Wells Fargo downgraded Canada Goose from Outperform to Market Perform.
- CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ: CWBR) tumbled 9.3 percent to $3.13.
- Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company (NASDAQ: WINR) shares dipped 9.2 percent to $2.5245.
- Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) shares declined 8.9 percent to $11.22 following downbeat quarterly earnings.
- Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPTH) dropped 7.5 percent to $1.85.
- Daxor Corporation (NYSE: DXR) fell 7.5 percent to $15.00.
- Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXS) fell 7.4 percent to $100.63 after the company reported FY19 guidance was below expectations.
- Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: POST) dipped 7.4 percent to $92.16.
- PTC Inc (NASDAQ: PTC) fell 7.2 percent to $78.51 despite reporting first-quarter earnings beat. The company issued weak second-quarter sales guidance.
