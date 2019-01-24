Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

35 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 24, 2019 8:01am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX) shares rose 11.7 percent to $100.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter and issued strong fourth-quarter sales guidance.
  • STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE: STM) rose 9.3 percent to $15.41 in pre-market trading after the company posted upbeat Q4 results.
  • SLM Corporation (NASDAQ: SLM) rose 9.2 percent to $10.36 in pre-market trading after the company beat Q4 EPS estimates.
  • ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQL) shares rose 8.1 percent to $4.00 in pre-market trading. ArQule’s partner, Basilea Pharmaceutica and Roche announced a collaboration to explore derazantinib with Roche's atezolizumab in patients with urothelial cancer.
  • Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) rose 8 percent to $53.06 in pre-market trading after reporting upbeat quarterly earnings.
  • Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) rose 7.4 percent to $149.70 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its second quarter and announced a $5 billion buyback plan.
  • Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MBOT) rose 6.2 percent to $9.26 in pre-market trading. Microbot Medical reported a $2.5 million registered direct offering priced at the market.
  • TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) rose 5.9 percent to $33.06 in pre-market trading after reporting Q3 results.
  • Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTNP) rose 5.6 percent to $0.24 in pre-market trading. Titan Pharma reported a 1-for-6 stock split effective January 24, 2019.
  • Synthorx, Inc. (NASDAQ: THOR) rose 5.6 percent to $14.50 in pre-market trading after declining 8.41 percent on Wednesday.
  • Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) rose 4.9 percent to $2.80 in pre-market trading after falling 7.29 percent on Wednesday.
  • W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE: GWW) rose 4.4 percent to $310.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGO) rose 4.2 percent to $19.19 in pre-market trading after falling 14.23 percent on Wednesday.
  • Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) shares rose 4.5 percent to $35.84 in pre-market trading.
  • JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) rose 3.8 percent to $17.89 in pre-market trading after reporting upbeat Q4 results.
  • Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) rose 3.7 percent to $71.65 in pre-market trading following raised price target from $108 to $110 by Nomura.
  • PPDAI Group Inc. (NYSE: PPDF) rose 3.7 percent to $3.40 in pre-market trading after dropping 7.08 percent on Wednesday.
  • Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (NYSE: SMI) shares rose 3.6 percent to $4.58 in pre-market trading.
  • Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) shares rose 3.4 percent to $35.40 in pre-market trading.
  • NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) rose 3 percent to $153.69 in pre-market trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE: BGG) fell 11.4 percent to $12.14 in pre-market trading after the company missed Q2 EPS estimates. The company also cut FY19 EPS and sales guidance.
  • McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE: MKC) shares fell 10.8 percent to $124.00 in pre-market after the company reported downbeat results for its fourth quarter and issued weak FY19 earnings forecast.
  • UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: URGN) fell 9 percent to $41.80 in pre-market trading. UroGen Pharma priced its 3.6 million share public offering at $41.00 per share.
  • Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: WVE) fell 7.7 percent to $38.49 in pre-market trading after reporting a proposed public offering of ordinary shares.
  • PTC Inc (NASDAQ: PTC) fell 6.1 percent to $79.50 in pre-market trading despite reporting first-quarter earnings beat. The company issued weak second-quarter sales guidance.
  • Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXS) fell 5.7 percent to $102.49 in pre-market trading after the company reported FY19 guidance was below expectations.
  • NuCana PLC (NASDAQ: NCNA) fell 4.8 percent to $13.49 in pre-market trading after announcing a $75 million ADS offering.
  • Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI) fell 4.7 percent to $4.65 in pre-market trading.
  • PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) fell 4.3 percent to $7.65 in pre-market trading.
  • Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOS) shares fell 4.3 percent to $47.50 in pre-market trading. Wells Fargo downgraded Canada Goose from Outperform to Market Perform.
  • SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NYSE: SPI) fell 4.2 percent to $2.75 in pre-market trading after gaining 194.36 percent on Wednesday.
  • eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) fell 3.1 percent to $49.75 in pre-market trading. eHealth priced its 2.4 million share offering at $48.50 per share.
  • Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ: VOD) fell 3 percent to $18.94 in pre-market trading.
  • CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE: CTL) fell 2.5 percent to $14.85 in pre-market trading.
  • Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS) fell 2.3 percent to $56.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for its fourth quarter.

Posted-In: #PreMarket GainersNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMAT + ARQL)

56 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
58 Biggest Movers From Friday
54 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 21, 2018
Barron's Picks And Pans: Apple, Caterpillar, Lennar And More
The Week Ahead In Biotech: ASH Presentations Pick Up Pace, PDUFA Dates, Clinical Trials And IPOs
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on XLNX
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Lantronix Q2 Earnings Outlook