Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

54 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 24, 2019 5:04am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ: BOXL) shares jumped 34.58 percent to close at $3.23 on Wednesday.
  • Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company (NASDAQ: WINR) gained 29.91 percent to close at $2.7800.
  • Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MBOT) climbed 21.11 percent to close at $8.72. Microbot Medical reported a $2.5 million registered direct offering priced at the market.
  • ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RETO) shares rose 20 percent to close at $2.40.
  • XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: XTLB) rose 16.06 percent to close at $2.53.
  • K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN) gained 14.62 percent to close at $29.64 following Q2 earnings.
  • Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHX) surged 14.39 percent to close at $1.59 after the company announced positive results from its exploratory clinical study of MultiStem cell therapy.
  • Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ: AOSL) rose 14.23 percent to close at $11.80.
  • Auris Medical Holding AG (NASDAQ: EARS) shares gained 13.07 percent to close at $0.45 after the company announced publication of data showing promotion of memory restoration in mice.
  • eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) rose 12.89 percent to close at $51.32 after the company issued strong sales forecast and announced a 2 million share offering.
  • Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) gained 12.69 percent to close at $229.51 after the company posted upbeat Q4 results and issued a strong full-year forecast.
  • AmTrust Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFSS) rose 12.5 percent to close at $15.84 after falling 37.00 percent on Tuesday.
  • Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited (NASDAQ: YRIV) climbed 12.35 percent to close at $2.82.
  • LifeVantage Corporation (NASDAQ: LFVN) rose 11.94 percent to close at $16.12.
  • Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) shares gained 11.34 percent to close at $4.42 after the company reported stronger-than-expected Q2 results.
  • Daxor Corporation (NYSE: DXR) gained 11.17 percent to close at $16.22. Daxor named Guido Manzo as Vice President of Sales.
  • Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDI) climbed 10.88 percent to close at $4.18 after surging 14.24 percent on Tuesday.
  • Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ: SMED) gained 10.87 percent to close at $3.57 after the company reported upbeat Q2 earnings.
  • Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) shares surged 10.73 percent to close at $29.40 after the company reported better than expected Q4 EPS and revenue results. Walmart also dismissed its lawsuit against the Synchrony.
  • Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE: QSR) gained 9.78 percent to close at $62.61 after the company raised its quarterly dividend from $0.45 to $0.50 per share.
  • Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS) rose 9.6 percent to close at $7.08 after KeyBanc upgraded its recommendation of the stock from sector weight to overweight and announced a $10 price target.
  • iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICAD) gained 8.47 percent to close at $5.25.
  • International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) climbed 8.46 percent to close at $132.89 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and issued strong adjusted earnings guidance for 2019.
  • Multi-Color Corporation (NASDAQ: LABL) gained 7.03 percent to close at $44.58.
  • China Telecom Corporation Limited (NYSE: CHA) climbed 6.49 percent to close at $55.47 after GIC Private Limited announced a 4.75 percent passive stake in the company.
  • Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ: LOGI) gained 6.26 percent to close at $35.81 after JP Morgan upgraded the company's shares from Neutral to Overweight and raised its price target from $38 per share to $42 per share.
  • Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) rose 5.5 percent to close at $36.89 after reporting stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter.
  • United Technologies Corporation (NYSE: UTX) rose 5.38 percent to close at $117.04 after the company reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter.
  • Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE: PG) shares rose 4.9 percent to close at $94.84 after reporting better-than-expected results for its second quarter.

 

Losers

  • Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ: AVCO) shares dipped 63.35 percent to close at $4.60 on Wednesday after climbing 124.11 percent on Tuesday.
  • Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: RNN) shares tumbled 39.11 percent to close at $0.6150 on Wednesday. Rexahn priced its 10.75 million unit offering at $0.80 per share.
  • Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BLPH) fell 23.34 percent to close at $0.6750 after the company priced a 10 million share common stock offering at $0.70 per share.
  • Selecta Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: SELB) fell 22.63 percent to close at $1.47. Selecta Biosciences priced its 20 million share common stock offering at $1.50 per share.
  • Horizon Global Corporation (NYSE: HZN) dipped 18.14 percent to close at $1.67.
  • Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYRS) fell 16.64 percent to close at $5.76.
  • LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: LYTS) dropped 15.16 percent to close at $3.19 following Q2 earnings.
  • Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDRA) dropped 14.96 percent to close at $2.33.
  • UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: URGN) fell 14.41 percent to close at $45.93 after reporting a proposed $150 million common stock offering.
  • Marine Products Corporation (NYSE: MPX) dipped 13.13 percent to close at $14.95 following Q4 results.
  • Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: LXRX) dropped 12.87 percent to close at $5.01.
  • Key Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: KEG) dipped 12.39 percent to close at $2.05.
  • Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: COCP) tumbled 11.69 percent to close at $2.87.
  • Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAF) fell 11.6 percent to close at $2.21.
  • DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT) fell 11.57 percent to close at $5.81 after declining 7.20 percent on Tuesday.
  • VolitionRx Limited (NYSE: VNRX) shares dropped 11.46 percent to close at $2.24.
  • Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ: CLSN) dipped 11.21 percent to close at $2.06.
  • Gritstone Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRTS) dropped 10.43 percent to close at $13.06.
  • Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDB) shares declined 10.39 percent to close at $22.93.
  • PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTCT) shares fell 10.24 percent to close at $29.64. PTC Therapeutics priced its 6.72 million share common stock offering at $30.20 per share.
  • FB Financial Corporation (NYSE: FBK) dipped 8.97 percent to close at $34.61 after reporting Q4 earnings.
  • Trinseo S.A. (NYSE: TSE) shares dropped 8.64 percent to close at $44.51. Trinseo expects Q4 net income from $(3 million) to $1 million.
  • Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE: QUOT) shares declined 8.51 percent to close at $10.10 after the company issued weak sales outlook.
  • Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ: TIGO) shares dropped 6.32 percent to close at $64.59 after the company confirmed that it has ended buyout talks with Liberty Latin America.
  • Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) fell 6.24 percent to close at $78.20 after the company reported weaker-than-expected revenue for its fourth quarter.

Posted-In: LosersNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AOSL + AFSS)

40 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
28 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on BOXL
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

12 Stocks To Watch For January 24, 2019