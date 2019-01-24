54 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ: BOXL) shares jumped 34.58 percent to close at $3.23 on Wednesday.
- Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company (NASDAQ: WINR) gained 29.91 percent to close at $2.7800.
- Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MBOT) climbed 21.11 percent to close at $8.72. Microbot Medical reported a $2.5 million registered direct offering priced at the market.
- ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RETO) shares rose 20 percent to close at $2.40.
- XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: XTLB) rose 16.06 percent to close at $2.53.
- K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN) gained 14.62 percent to close at $29.64 following Q2 earnings.
- Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHX) surged 14.39 percent to close at $1.59 after the company announced positive results from its exploratory clinical study of MultiStem cell therapy.
- Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ: AOSL) rose 14.23 percent to close at $11.80.
- Auris Medical Holding AG (NASDAQ: EARS) shares gained 13.07 percent to close at $0.45 after the company announced publication of data showing promotion of memory restoration in mice.
- eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) rose 12.89 percent to close at $51.32 after the company issued strong sales forecast and announced a 2 million share offering.
- Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) gained 12.69 percent to close at $229.51 after the company posted upbeat Q4 results and issued a strong full-year forecast.
- AmTrust Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFSS) rose 12.5 percent to close at $15.84 after falling 37.00 percent on Tuesday.
- Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited (NASDAQ: YRIV) climbed 12.35 percent to close at $2.82.
- LifeVantage Corporation (NASDAQ: LFVN) rose 11.94 percent to close at $16.12.
- Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) shares gained 11.34 percent to close at $4.42 after the company reported stronger-than-expected Q2 results.
- Daxor Corporation (NYSE: DXR) gained 11.17 percent to close at $16.22. Daxor named Guido Manzo as Vice President of Sales.
- Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDI) climbed 10.88 percent to close at $4.18 after surging 14.24 percent on Tuesday.
- Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ: SMED) gained 10.87 percent to close at $3.57 after the company reported upbeat Q2 earnings.
- Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) shares surged 10.73 percent to close at $29.40 after the company reported better than expected Q4 EPS and revenue results. Walmart also dismissed its lawsuit against the Synchrony.
- Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE: QSR) gained 9.78 percent to close at $62.61 after the company raised its quarterly dividend from $0.45 to $0.50 per share.
- Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS) rose 9.6 percent to close at $7.08 after KeyBanc upgraded its recommendation of the stock from sector weight to overweight and announced a $10 price target.
- iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICAD) gained 8.47 percent to close at $5.25.
- International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) climbed 8.46 percent to close at $132.89 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and issued strong adjusted earnings guidance for 2019.
- Multi-Color Corporation (NASDAQ: LABL) gained 7.03 percent to close at $44.58.
- China Telecom Corporation Limited (NYSE: CHA) climbed 6.49 percent to close at $55.47 after GIC Private Limited announced a 4.75 percent passive stake in the company.
- Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ: LOGI) gained 6.26 percent to close at $35.81 after JP Morgan upgraded the company's shares from Neutral to Overweight and raised its price target from $38 per share to $42 per share.
- Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) rose 5.5 percent to close at $36.89 after reporting stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter.
- United Technologies Corporation (NYSE: UTX) rose 5.38 percent to close at $117.04 after the company reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter.
- Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE: PG) shares rose 4.9 percent to close at $94.84 after reporting better-than-expected results for its second quarter.
Losers
- Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ: AVCO) shares dipped 63.35 percent to close at $4.60 on Wednesday after climbing 124.11 percent on Tuesday.
- Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: RNN) shares tumbled 39.11 percent to close at $0.6150 on Wednesday. Rexahn priced its 10.75 million unit offering at $0.80 per share.
- Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BLPH) fell 23.34 percent to close at $0.6750 after the company priced a 10 million share common stock offering at $0.70 per share.
- Selecta Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: SELB) fell 22.63 percent to close at $1.47. Selecta Biosciences priced its 20 million share common stock offering at $1.50 per share.
- Horizon Global Corporation (NYSE: HZN) dipped 18.14 percent to close at $1.67.
- Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYRS) fell 16.64 percent to close at $5.76.
- LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: LYTS) dropped 15.16 percent to close at $3.19 following Q2 earnings.
- Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDRA) dropped 14.96 percent to close at $2.33.
- UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: URGN) fell 14.41 percent to close at $45.93 after reporting a proposed $150 million common stock offering.
- Marine Products Corporation (NYSE: MPX) dipped 13.13 percent to close at $14.95 following Q4 results.
- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: LXRX) dropped 12.87 percent to close at $5.01.
- Key Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: KEG) dipped 12.39 percent to close at $2.05.
- Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: COCP) tumbled 11.69 percent to close at $2.87.
- Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAF) fell 11.6 percent to close at $2.21.
- DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT) fell 11.57 percent to close at $5.81 after declining 7.20 percent on Tuesday.
- VolitionRx Limited (NYSE: VNRX) shares dropped 11.46 percent to close at $2.24.
- Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ: CLSN) dipped 11.21 percent to close at $2.06.
- Gritstone Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRTS) dropped 10.43 percent to close at $13.06.
- Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDB) shares declined 10.39 percent to close at $22.93.
- PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTCT) shares fell 10.24 percent to close at $29.64. PTC Therapeutics priced its 6.72 million share common stock offering at $30.20 per share.
- FB Financial Corporation (NYSE: FBK) dipped 8.97 percent to close at $34.61 after reporting Q4 earnings.
- Trinseo S.A. (NYSE: TSE) shares dropped 8.64 percent to close at $44.51. Trinseo expects Q4 net income from $(3 million) to $1 million.
- Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE: QUOT) shares declined 8.51 percent to close at $10.10 after the company issued weak sales outlook.
- Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ: TIGO) shares dropped 6.32 percent to close at $64.59 after the company confirmed that it has ended buyout talks with Liberty Latin America.
- Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) fell 6.24 percent to close at $78.20 after the company reported weaker-than-expected revenue for its fourth quarter.
Posted-In: LosersNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.