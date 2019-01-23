7 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX) shares are up 8 percent after reporting a third-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 92 cents per share, beating estimates by 7 cents. Sales came in at $800.057 million, beating estimates by $30.56 million. The company issued strong fourth-quarter sales guidance.
- Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) shares are up 7 percent after reporting a second-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at $3.87, beating estimates by 21 cents. Sales came in at $2.52 billion, beating estimates by $20 million. Third-quarter guidance fell relatively in-line with consensus estimates. The company also announced a $5 billion buyback plan.
- SLM Corp (NASDAQ: SLM) shares are up 2 percent after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 33 cents per share, beating estimates by 6 cents. The company issued strong FY19 core EPS.
Losers
- NuCana PLC (NASDAQ: NCNA) shares are down 8 percent after announcing a $75 million ADS offering.
- PTC Inc (NASDAQ: PTC) shares are down 5 percent despite reporting first-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 56 cents per share, beating estimates by 15 cents Sales came in at $334.96 million, beating estimates by $10.61 million. The company issued weak second-quarter sales guidance.
- Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS) shares are down 4 percent after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings miss. Adjusted earnings came in at 77 cents per share, missing estimates by 6 cents. Sales came in at $3.48 billion, missing estimates by $30 million.
- Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: UMPQ) shares are down 2 percent after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings miss. Earnings came in at 36 cents per share, missing estimates by 3 cents.
Posted-In: News After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.