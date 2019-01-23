Market Overview

Hauling Out: ATA Truck Tonnage Index Shows Increase In Payload In 2018
FreightWaves , FreightWaves.com  
January 23, 2019 6:02pm   Comments
The amount of freight carried by the for-hire trucking industry in 2018 rose 6.6 percent from 2017, according to the American Trucking Associations monthly Truck Tonnage Index. That gain comes in spite of a 4.3 percent dip in tonnage to close the year.

The year over year gain was the largest since 1998, ATA notes. Here's a look at some of the key takeaways:
ATA TRUCK TONNAGE-01.png

