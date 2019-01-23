Transparency19 is not only a continuation of the disruptive conference formats FreightWaves introduced to the industry in 2018, it is even bigger with an additional day and more speakers, presentations, panel discussions and networking opportunities.

To bring together top industry leaders requires a world-class experience, and that is what Transparency19 aims to deliver, offering attendees the opportunity to absorb the hottest freight technology and innovation coming to market. The extra day allows for additional high-profile keynote speakers, as well as panels and fireside chats with industry experts, and the addition of more live product demonstrations.

Transparency19 is scheduled for May 6-9, 2019, at the Georgia International Convention Center in Atlanta. It is sponsored by J.B. Hunt 360, Slync.io, and TriumphPay.

David Rowan, founder and editor-at-large for Wired UK, will deliver a keynote address on Day Two of the conference.

"The pace of technological change in business today is breathtaking. Businesses can no longer sit back and wait for change to happen, they must embrace it and be at the forefront of that change. FreightWaves' conferences reflect the fast pace of innovation in the freight markets, and I'm excited to be speaking at its upcoming Transparency19 event in Atlanta and look forward to interacting with the top minds in freight today," Rowan said ahead of his appearance.

Don't miss it. Register today.

Rowan is a highly sought-after speaker, sharing his insights into consumer behavior, the digital era, social commerce and media.

Among the topics Rowan regularly speaks on are:

How To Survive & Prosper In A World Of Exponential Technologies

The Internet Of Things, Big Data, & Artificial Intelligence: Why The Rules Of Business Just Changed

What Gamification Means For Business Advantage

How To Create A Culture Of Innovation

Ten Technology Megatrends You Can't Ignore

What Big Data Means For Your Business

Rowan served as editor-in-chief of WIRED magazine's UK edition from 2009 through 2017 before becoming editor-at-large. The magazine won the 2009 Launch of the Year award at the British Society of Magazine Editors. He has chaired and moderated high-profile events for the UK and French governments, international banks, and Fortune 100 businesses and has written for GQ, Conde Nast Traveller, The Times, and The Guardian.

Other keynote speakers at Transparency19 include Gary Vaynerchuk, chief executive of VaynerMedia; Andrew Clarke, chief financial officer of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ: CHRW); and Shelley Simpson, chief commercial officer of J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ: JBHT).

Other speakers scheduled to appear include:

Allison Robinson, CEO of the Mom Project

Kelvin Beachum, offensive lineman with the NFL's New York Jets and tech investor

Drew McElroy, CEO/co-founder of Transfix

Chris Henry, program manager, TCA Profitability Program for the Truckload Carriers Association

Kathy Fulton, executive director of the American Logistics Aid Network

Cathy Morrow Roberson, founder and head analyst, Logistics Trends & Insights

Sandeep Kar, chief strategy officer, Fleet Complete

T. Ryan Rogers, chief transformation officer, Covenant Transport Group (NASDAQ: CVTI)

Transpareny19's three-day format this spring is designed to give attendees more opportunities to engage with presenters and other attendees. At both Transparency18 and MarketWaves18, attendees responded favorably to the demo day presentation format, which gave each company seven minutes to present its latest products or services during live demonstrations. At Transparency19, those demos will be spread over the three days, giving attendees more time to interact with the demo companies

Want more content like this? Click here to Subscribe

Permalink