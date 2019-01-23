28 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) shares rose 10.8 percent to $4.40 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected Q2 results.
- Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) rose 10.2 percent to $29.25 in pre-market trading after the company posted upbeat Q4 results and announced plans to continue managing credit card programs for Sam's Club.
- eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) rose 8.4 percent to $49.26 in pre-market trading after the company issued strong sales forecast and announced a 2 million share offering.
- Remark Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MARK) rose 7.1 percent to $2.43 in pre-market trading after issuing strong fourth-quarter sales guidance.
- International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) rose 7 percent to $131.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and issued strong adjusted earnings guidance for 2019.
- AmTrust Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFSS) rose 6.6 percent to $15.01 in pre-market trading after falling 37.00 percent on Tuesday.
- Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ: VIA) shares rose 6.6 percent to $34.50 in pre-market trading after the company announced plans to buy Pluto TV service for $340 million in cash.
- Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDI) rose 5.6 percent to $3.98 in pre-market trading after surging 14.24 percent on Tuesday.
- Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) rose 5.5 percent to $5.54 in pre-market trading. Express reported departure of Chief Executive Officer David Kornberg and appointment of Matthew Moellering as interim CEO.
- Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE: FENG) shares rose 5.4 percent to $3.69 in pre-market trading after climbing 4.79 percent on Tuesday.
- Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) shares rose 5.2 percent to $8.96 in pre-market trading after gaining 4.41 percent on Tuesday.
- Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS) rose 4.8 percent to $6.78 in pre-market trading after falling 5.97 percent on Tuesday.
- Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) rose 4.3 percent to $36.47 in pre-market trading after reporting stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter.
- Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE: PG) shares rose 4.1 percent to $94.15 in pre-market trading after reporting better-than-expected results for its second quarter.
- Euronav NV (NASDAQ: EURN) rose 3.7 percent to $7.76 in pre-market trading after dropping 3.98 percent on Tuesday.
- United Technologies Corporation (NYSE: UTX) rose 3 percent to $114.20 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter.
Losers
- Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: RNN) fell 31.7 percent to $0.69 in pre-market trading after reporting a proposed common stock offering.
- Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BLPH) fell 26.1 percent to $0.65 in pre-market trading after reporting a proposed common stock offering.
- Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ: AVCO) fell 20.6 percent to $9.96 in pre-market trading after climbing 124.11 percent on Tuesday.
- Selecta Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: SELB) fell 18.4 percent to $1.55 in pre-market trading after reporting a proposed common stock offering.
- DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT) fell 11 percent to $5.85 in pre-market trading after declining 7.20 percent on Tuesday.
- PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTCT) shares fell 9.6 percent to $29.85 in pre-market trading after reporting a $200 million common stock offering.
- Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: USAP) fell 7.1 percent to $14.00 in pre-market trading after reporting downbeat Q4 results.
- Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) fell 6.3 percent to $78.20 in pre-market trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected revenue for its fourth quarter.
- Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CWST) fell 5.1 percent to $29.40 in pre-market trading after reporting a 3.1-million share common stock offering.
- Audioeye Inc (NASDAQ: AEYE) fell 4 percent to $10.80 in pre-market trading despite reporting strong fourth-quarter sales guidance.
- Aphria Inc. (NYSE: APHA) fell 3.8 percent to $6.81 in pre-market trading. Green Growth Brands Inc walked the talk by launching a hostile bid for cannabis producer Aphria, and the latter promptly retorted by advising its shareholders not to take any action on the offer.
- Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: APLS) shares fell 3.8 percent to $12.92 in pre-market after dropping 9.68 percent on Tuesday.
