55 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ: AVCO) shares jumped 124.11 percent to close at $12.55 on Tuesday.
- Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) shares gained 92.86 percent to close at $13.50.
- UQM Technologies, Inc. (NYSW: UQM) shares surged 46.02 percent to close at $1.65 on Tuesday after the company agreed to be acquired by Danfoss for $1.71 per share in cash.
- Staffing 360 Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: STAF) shares gained 23.15 percent to close at $2.50 after the company re-signed its largest client to a multi-year contract.
- Highpower International, Inc. (NASDAQ: HPJ) climbed 17.14 percent to close at $2.87.
- Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) surged 15.81 percent to close at $3.37.
- Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDI) rose 14.24 percent to close at $3.77.
- Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGEN) surged 12.62 percent to close at $3.57.
- Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: RFL) rose 12.13 percent to close at $18.49.
- Mediwound Ltd (NASDAQ: MDWD) shares climbed 11.64 percent to close at $4.89 after the company disclosed that its Phase 3 study of NexoBrid met primary and all secondary endpoints with statistically significant results compared with control group.
- Neovasc Inc (NASDAQ: NVCN) gained 10.5 percent to close at $0.83 after the company announced dismissal of a patent infringement claim by Edwards Lifesciences.
- Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE: LEU) climbed 9.3 percent to close at $2.35.
- Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQST) rose 9.25 percent to close at $7.56 on Tuesday.
- TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: TCON) gained 8.34 percent to close at $1.0401 after reporting positive data from ongoing Phase 1b/2 trial of TRC105 in hepatocellular carcinoma.
- New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU) rose 7.78 percent to close at $71.03 after reporting upbeat Q2 results.
- ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBLT) rose 7.64 percent to close at $3.17.
- PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) shares gained 6.5 percent to close at $7.70. PG&E announced $5.5 billion of debtor-in-possession financing.
- eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY) climbed 6.13 percent to close at $32.90 after hedge fund Elliot Management announces a large stake in the company and says the stock could be worth $55 to $63 per share.
- Aphria Inc. (NYSE: APHA) rose 5.99 percent to close at $7.08 on Tuesday after gaining 3.09 percent on Friday.
- Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: FFHL) surged 5.98 percent to close at $2.48.
- Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ: RYAAY) gained 5.08 percent to close at $69.09. Ryanair lowered its fiscal 2019 profit after tax guidance from EUR1.1 billion-EUR1.2 billion, to EUR1.0 billion - EUR1.1 billion. HBSC upgraded the company's shares from Hold to Buy.
Losers
- Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGO) shares fell 28.33 percent to close at $21.50 on Tuesday.
- Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) shares dropped 27.62 percent to close at $107.85.
- Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (NASDAQ: OASM) fell 20.31 percent to close at $2.59 on Tuesday after the company cancelled its extraordinary general meeting.
- Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ: EDIT) shares dropped 19.85 percent to close at $20.95 on Tuesday after the President and CEO of the company announced she will be stepping down from her position.
- Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MBOT) shares declined 16.28 percent to close at $7.20.
- Arconic Inc (NYSE: ARNC) shares dipped 15.98 percent to close at $17.09 on Tuesday after the company announced its Board of Directors has determined to no longer pursue a potential sale of the company.
- Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: COCP) shares dropped 15.8 percent to close at $3.25 after the company issued an update on clinical development program evaluating CC-31244 for ultra-short treatment of hepatitis C virus.
- Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTH) fell 15.6 percent to close at $19.97.
- Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE: SWK) dipped 15.48 percent to close at $115.69 after the company issued weak FY19 EPS guidance, offsetting strong Q4 earnings.
- Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOC) shares fell 14.85 percent to close at $1.95 after dropping 24.42 percent on Friday.
- Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ: ATTU) dipped 14.7 percent to close at $21.06.
- Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ: WB) fell 13.63 percent to close at $52.51 after Nomura downgraded the company's stock from Buy to Neutral and lowered its price target from $74 per share to $61 per share.
- Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADIL) dipped 13.43 percent to close at $5.80.
- Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ: EGLE) fell 12.65 percent to close at $4.28. Eagle Bulk Shipping receives commitment for a new credit facility totaling USD 208 million.
- Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ: RDFN) dipped 12.55 percent to close at $16.16.
- Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) fell 12.54 percent to close at $2.65.
- Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: SBLK) shares dropped 12.45 percent to close at $9.14.
- Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE: CPG) shares declined 11.71 percent to close at $3.09.
- DHX Media Ltd. (NASDAQ: DHXM) shares fell 11.71 percent to close at $1.96.
- ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ: ASLN) fell 11.48 percent to close at $3.16.
- Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBIO) shares declined 11.39 percent to close at $4.90. Translate Bio reported FDA clinical hold on investigational new drug application for MRT5201 for treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency until FDA questions are resolved.
- AAC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AAC) fell 11.19 percent to close at $2.46.
- CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP) slipped 10.91 percent to close at $33.08. CRISPR Therapeutics and ProBioGen reported collaboration and license agreement to develop novel in vivo delivery technologies. Citigroup downgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from Neutral to Sell.
- Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT) dipped 10.79 percent to close at $31.16 after Deutsche Bank downgraded the company's stock from Hold to Sell.
- PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETS) fell 10.71 percent to close at $20.93 after reporting Q3 earnings.
- Telecom Italia S.p.A. (NYSE: TI) fell 10.65 percent to close at $4.9500 on Tuesday after declining 5.46 percent on Friday.
- HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE: HPR) dipped 10.51 percent to close at $2.81.
- Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX) shares dropped 9.3 percent to close at $2.73.
- Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL) fell 8.79 percent to close at $6.12 after rising 3.71 percent on Friday.
- Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) fell 8.74 percent to close at $6.89 following the release of clinical trial results. Aurinia said a mid-stage study that evaluated its dry eye syndrome treatment Voclosporin ophthalmic solution (VOS) --0.2 percent-- demonstrated statistically superior efficacy versus Allergan's Restasis -- 0.05 percent. The company said there was no statistical difference between VOS and Restasis in the primary endpoint of discomfort, both showing low scores. VOS was slightly less tolerable than Restasis.
- Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ: PAAS) tumbled 6.98 percent to close at $13.19 after the company's silver production fell short of guidance.
- Altria Group Inc (NYSE: MO) dipped 6.91 percent to close at $44.97. Morgan Stanley downgraded Altria from Equal-Weight to Underweight.
- Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTLA) shares dropped 6.84 percent to close at $14.16.
- UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS) fell 4.9 percent to $12.94 after reporting weak Q4 earnings.
