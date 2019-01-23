Market Overview

Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 23, 2019 4:17am   Comments
  • The MBA's index of mortgage application activity for the latest week is schedule for release at 7:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index for the latest week will be released at 8:55 a.m. ET.
  • The FHFA house price index for November is schedule for release at 9:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Richmond Fed manufacturing index for January will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Posted-In: Economic DataNews Economics Pre-Market Outlook Markets

