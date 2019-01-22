Market Overview

5 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 22, 2019 4:52pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Remark Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MARK) shares are up 7 percent after issuing fourth-quarter sales guidance of $26.6 million-$26.8 million, which may not compare to the $20.72 million estimate.
  • IBM Common Stock (NYSE: IBM) shares are up 6 percent after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings and sales beat. Adjusted earnings came in at $4.87, beating estimates by 3 cents. Sales came in at $21.76 billion, beating estimates by $10 million. The company issued strong adjusted earnings guidance.

Losers

  • Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE: COF) shares are down 6 percent after reporting a fourth-quarter sales miss. Earnings came in at $2.48, beating estimates by 10 cents. Sales came in at $7 billion, missing estimates by $80 million.
  • Audioeye Inc (NASDAQ: AEYE) shares are down 4 percent despite reporting strong fourth-quarter sales guidance. The company sees fourth-quarter sales of $1.78 million, $50,000 ahead of consensus estimates. The company sees FY2018 sales of $5.66 million.
  • Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CWST) shares are down 3 percent after reporting a 3.1-million share common stock offering.

