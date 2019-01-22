Market Overview

50 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 22, 2019 12:21pm   Comments
Gainers

  • UQM Technologies, Inc. (NYSW: UQM) shares jumped 46 percent to $1.6441 after the company agreed to be acquired by Danfoss for $1.71 per share in cash.
  • Staffing 360 Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: STAF) shares climbed 32.3 percent to $2.70 after the company re-signed its largest client to a multi-year contract.
  • Mediwound Ltd (NASDAQ: MDWD) shares gained 31.8 percent to $5.77 after the company disclosed that its Phase 3 study of NexoBrid met primary and all secondary endpoints with statistically significant results compared with control group.
  • Neovasc Inc (NASDAQ: NVCN) gained 21 percent to $0.91 after the company announced dismissal of a patent infringement claim by Edwards Lifesciences.
  • Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ: DSKE) shares rose 12.3 percent to $4.75.
  • Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDI) rose 12.1 percent to $3.70.
  • TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: TCON) gained 11.5 percent to $1.07 after reporting positive data from ongoing Phase 1b/2 trial of TRC105 in hepatocellular carcinoma.
  • ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBLT) rose 9.7 percent to $3.23.
  • Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX) shares gained 9.6 percent to $3.2500.
  • Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) surged 9.4 percent to $4.8996.
  • PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) shares gained 9.3 percent to $7.91. PG&E announced $5.5 billion of debtor-in-possession financing.
  • Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE: LEU) climbed 9.3 percent to $2.3486.
  • Aphria Inc. (NYSE: APHA) rose 8.1 percent to $7.21 after gaining 3.09 percent on Friday.
  • Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ: NYMX) gained 8.1 percent to $2.4415.
  • eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY) climbed 7.7 percent to $33.40 after hedge fund Elliot Management announced a large stake in the company and said the stock could be worth $55 to $63 per share.
  • Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE: BNED) gained 7.1 percent to $5.63.
  • Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: FFHL) surged 6.8 percent to $2.50.
  • Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ: RYAAY) gained 6.3 percent to $69.89. Ryanair lowered its fiscal 2019 profit after tax guidance from EUR1.1 billion-EUR1.2 billion, to EUR1.0 billion - EUR1.1 billion. HBSC upgraded the company's shares from Hold to Buy.
  • New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU) rose 5.8 percent to $69.72 after reporting upbeat Q2 results.
  • KBS Fashion Group Ltd (NASDAQ: KBSF) gained 5.3 percent to $3.82 after the company announced that it expects to be profitable in FY19.
  • MOGU Inc. (NYSE: MOGU) climbed 5.2 percent to $16.78. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Mogu with a Equal-Weight rating.

Losers

  • Arconic Inc (NYSE: ARNC) shares tumbled 17.4 percent to $16.81 after the company announced its Board of Directors has determined to no longer pursue a potential sale of the company.
  • Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ: EDIT) shares declined 21 percent to $20.65 after the President and CEO of the company announced she will be stepping down from her position.
  • Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (NASDAQ: OASM) fell 19.4 percent to $2.6192 after the company cancelled its extraordinary general meeting.
  • Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGO) shares dropped 17 percent to $25.20.
  • Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) shares dropped 16.1 percent to $125.00.
  • Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MBOT) shares declined 15.1 percent to $7.30.
  • Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOC) shares fell 14.9 percent to $1.9499 after dropping 24.42 percent on Friday.
  • Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE: SWK) dipped 14.3 percent to $117.32 after the company issued weak FY19 EPS guidance, offsetting strong Q4 earnings.
  • ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ: ASLN) fell 14.3 percent to $3.06.
  • Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: SBLK) shares dropped 13.8 percent to $9.00.
  • B Communications Ltd (NASDAQ: BCOM) shares fell 13.6 percent to $4.75.
  • AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AGMH) dropped 12.8 percent to $28.00.
  • Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: YVR) shares declined 12 percent to $2.12.
  • CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP) slipped 12 percent to $32.69. CRISPR Therapeutics and ProBioGen reported collaboration and license agreement to develop novel in vivo delivery technologies. Citigroup downgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from Neutral to Sell.
  • Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ: WB) fell 11.8 percent to $53.64 after Nomura downgraded the company's stock from Buy to Neutral and lowered its price target from $74 per share to $61 per share.
  • Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: COCP) shares dropped 11.1 percent to $3.4326 after the company issued an update on clinical development program evaluating CC-31244 for ultra-short treatment of hepatitis C virus.
  • Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE: CPG) shares declined 10.9 percent to $3.1201.
  • Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTH) fell 10.3 percent to $21.23.
  • Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ: ATTU) dipped 10.2 percent to $22.17.
  • Telecom Italia S.p.A. (NYSE: TI) fell 9.4 percent to $5.02 after declining 5.46 percent on Friday.
  • Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT) dipped 8.9 percent to $31.84 after Deutsche Bank downgraded the company's stock from Hold to Sell.

  • PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETS) fell 8.6 percent to $21.43 after reporting Q3 earnings.

  • Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL) fell 8 percent to $6.18 after rising 3.71 percent on Friday.
  • Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ: PAAS) tumbled 7.5 percent to $13.12 after the company's silver production fell short of guidance.
  • Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTLA) shares dropped 7.2 percent to $14.10.
  • Altria Group Inc (NYSE: MO) dipped 6.1 percent to $45.37. Morgan Stanley downgraded Altria from Equal-Weight to Underweight.
  • Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) fell 5.8 percent to $7.11 following the release of clinical trial results. Aurinia said a mid-stage study that evaluated its dry eye syndrome treatment Voclosporin ophthalmic solution (VOS) --0.2 percent-- demonstrated statistically superior efficacy versus Allergan's Restasis -- 0.05 percent. The company said there was no statistical difference between VOS and Restasis in the primary endpoint of discomfort, both showing low scores. VOS was slightly less tolerable than Restasis.
  • Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) dropped 5.5 percent to $30.49 following Q4 results.
  • UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS) fell 4.9 percent to $12.94 after reporting weak Q4 earnings.

Posted-In: LosersNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

