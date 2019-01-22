Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Netflix Receives Its First Best Picture Oscar Nomination For 'Roma'

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 22, 2019 11:51am   Comments
Share:
Netflix Receives Its First Best Picture Oscar Nomination For 'Roma'
Related NFLX
52 Biggest Movers From Friday
Insider Buys Of The Week: Cancer Genetics, Dish Network, Valvoline
Netflix's Roma lands ten Oscar nominations (Seeking Alpha)

Streaming video company Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) could walk away as the Oscar's biggest winner after its critically acclaimed film "Roma" received a Best Picture nomination.

What Happened

Netflix is no stranger to Academy Award nominations, but the film -- which follows the life of a live-in housekeeper to a middle-class family in Mexico -- is the company's first chance at bringing home the top prize. Netflix is up against a strong competitor in "Black Panther," which was the highest grossing film in North America in 2018 with more than $700 million in ticket sales.

The other nominees for best picture include:

  • "A Star is Born"
  • "Bohemian Rhapsody"
  • "Green Book"
  • "The Favourite"
  • "Vice"
  • "BlacKkKlansman"

Why It's Important

Netflix could become the first streaming video company to take home the Best Picture title, although it wasn't the first to receive a nomination. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN)'s "Manchester By The Sea" lost the 2017 Best Picture award to "Moonlight."

Although not directly tied to the Oscar nomination nod, a source close to the matter told CNBC's Julia Boorstin Netflix will be joining Hollywood's lobbying associating, the MPAA. If accurate, it will mark an important next step for Netflix is it signals it is "part of the Hollywood mainstream."

Members of the MPAA consist of only Hollywood studios and Netflix would be the first streaming video company to join, Boorstin said.

Related Links:

A Sign Of Things To Come? Amazon And Netflix Win Oscar Gold

The Legacy Of Stan Lee: Marvel Comics Mastermind, Box Office Gold

Posted-In: Academy Awards Best Picture Black Panther Netflix OriginalNews Events Tech Media Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN + NFLX)

52 Biggest Movers From Friday
UPS Zeroes In On 'Super-Hubs,' High-Margin Shipments To Grow Business
Insider Buys Of The Week: Cancer Genetics, Dish Network, Valvoline
UPS Goes Against Tradition – Outsider Named To Run Its Fastest-Growing Unit
36 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Hope Takes Flight: China Optimism Has Markets Looking Strong Ahead of Weekend
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on NFLX
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Dalio Agrees With Klarman's Warning Of Recession Risk