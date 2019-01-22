24 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Mediwound Ltd (NASDAQ: MDWD) shares rose 37.2 percent to $6.01 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that its Phase 3 study of NexoBrid met primary and all secondary endpoints with statistically significant results compared with control group.
- Aphria Inc. (NYSE: APHA) rose 6.9 percent to $7.14 in pre-market trading after gaining 3.09 percent on Friday.
- Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ: APTX) rose 6.9 percent to $5.60 in pre-market trading after falling 2.78 percent on Friday.
- New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU) rose 5 percent to $69.16 in pre-market trading after reporting upbeat Q2 results.
- Altaba Inc. (NASDAQ: AABA) shares rose 4.2 percent to $67.36 in pre-market trading.
- Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE: FENG) rose 3.6 percent to $3.46 in pre-market trading.
- Aduro BioTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADRO) rose 3.4 percent to $2.79 in pre-market trading after dropping 6.25 percent on Friday.
- Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) shares rose 3.1 percent to $156.75 in pre-market trading after climbing 4.77 percent on Friday.
- CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE: CXW) rose 3.1 percent to $20.08 in pre-market trading.
- United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE: URI) shares rose 3 percent to $127.00 in pre-market trading after gaining 3.30 percent on Friday.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) fell 11.3 percent to $6.70 in pre-market trading after reporting results for its exploratory Phase 2 head-to-head study evaluating the efficacy, safety and tolerability of voclosporin ophthalmic solution versus Restasis® for the treatment of dry eye syndrome.
- Telecom Italia S.p.A. (NYSE: TI) fell 9.2 percent to $5.03 in pre-market trading after declining 5.46 percent on Friday.
- Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOC) shares fell 8.7 percent to $2.09 in pre-market trading after dropping 24.42 percent on Friday.
- CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP) fell 6.5 percent to $34.70 in pre-market trading after rising 3.48 percent on Friday.
- Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) fell 6.2 percent to $23.44 in pre-market trading.
- Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ: ZS) fell 5.6 percent to $42.80 in pre-market trading.
- Arch Coal, Inc. (NYSE: ARCH) shares fell 5.5 percent to $81.68 in pre-market.
- UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS) fell 4.9 percent to $12.95 in pre-market trading after reporting weak Q4 earnings.
- Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL) fell 5.1 percent to $6.37 in pre-market trading after rising 3.71 percent on Friday.
- Sogou Inc. (NYSE: SOGO) fell 4.3 percent to $5.85 in pre-market trading after gaining 3.74 percent on Friday.
- SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: SBAC) fell 4.1 percent to $166.00 in pre-market trading.
- Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE: DB) fell 4 percent to $8.78 in pre-market trading.
- Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) fell 3.8 percent to $12.09 in pre-market trading after gaining 3.54 percent on Friday.
- Gap Inc (NYSE: GPS) fell 3.3 percent to $25.17 in pre-market trading. Goldman Sachs downgraded Gap from Neutral to Sell.
Posted-In: #PreMarket GainersNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.