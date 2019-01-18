48 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMFA) shares climbed 49.3 percent to close at $2.12 on Thursday after acquiring IIU, a medical insurance product company.
- China Advanced Construction Materials Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CADC) gained 31.52 percent to close at $4.34.
- Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOC) gained 29.49 percent to close at $3.03.
- Correvio Pharma Corp. (NASDAQ: CORV) climbed 25.88 percent to close at $2.87 after the company said it does not plan to sell more shares through its at-the-money offering.
- SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAEX) rose 21.84 percent to close at $4.63.
- Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX) surged 21.34 percent to close at $3.07.
- Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ: LPCN) shares gained 17.87 percent to close at $1.88 following the release of results from a study evaluating LPCN 1144, its pipeline asset for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, or NASH. Lipocine announced Thursday that eight-week top-line, interim results from an ongoing 16-week liver fat imaging study of LPCN 1144 showed an absolute mean reduction from the baseline of 7. 6-percent liver fat and a 38-percent relative mean liver fat reduction from baseline.
- Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN) climbed 16.93 percent to close at $3.73.
- Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: MRIN) rose 15.81 percent to close at $7.18.
- U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: USWS) shares jumped 14.33 percent to close at $8.14.
- Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDI) rose 14.29 percent to close at $3.20.
- AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEYE) shares surged 13.57 percent to close at $10.21 on Thursday.
- Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE: CSV) gained 13.29 percent to close at $19.26 after the company issued strong FY18 guidance.
- TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ: TA) shares gained 12.99 percent to close at $4.6100 after Hospitality Properties Trust agreed to sell 20 travel centers for $308.2 million.
- Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: RFL) climbed 12.95 percent to close at $14.35.
- VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE: VHC) shares rose 12.3 percent to close at $5.75.
- Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ: QTT) gained 11.13 percent to close at $8.39.
- The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ: WTER) shares surged 10.75 percent to close at $3.71.
- Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) rose 9.51 percent to close at $2.88 after Novartis division, Sandoz announces the launch of SYMJEPI Epinephrine Injection in the United States. Sandoz is a partner of Adamis Pharmaceuticals.
- Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTGX) shares jumped 9.34 percent to close at $7.96.
- Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KNX) rose 8.67 percent to close at $31.70 after the company raised its Q1 EPS expectations.
- Cars.com Inc. (NYSE: CARS) rose 6.69 percent to close at $24.71. After months of rumors, Cars.com announced Wednesday its ongoing review of strategic alternatives, including a possible sale.
- Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE: SKX) climbed 6.31 percent to close at $26.95.
- Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ: INSM) rose 6.28 percent to close at $24.69. Goldman Sachs upgraded Insmed from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $29 to $35.
- Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDXS) gained 6.04 percent to close at $17.39.
- Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FPRX) shares gained 5.98 percent to close at $10.64.
- M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE: MTB) gained 5.69 percent to close at $163.21 after the company reported Q4 EPS of $3.79 compared to the $3.50 analyst estimate.
Losers
- Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE: SIG) fell 24.67 percent to close at $25.13 after the company reported a weak same store sales growth outlook for Q4.
- United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNFI) fell 18.09 percent to close at $12.63 after surging 28.29 percent on Wednesday.
- Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE: ESTE) shares dipped 15.36 percent to close at $5.73 on Thursday. Earthstone reported FY18 sales volume of 9,930 barrels of oil equivalent/day, up 26 percent year over year. The company expects FY19 average daily production of 11,000-12,000 barrels of oil equivalent/day.
- Quantenna Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: QTNA) shares dropped 13.17 percent to close at $13.45.
- Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: DFIN) fell 12.52 percent to close at $13.83.
- Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ: FANH) declined 12.42 percent to close at $20.10.
- Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ: BSET) dipped 12.25 percent to close at $18.76 following Q4 earnings.
- Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: IIIN) shares declined 10.99 percent to close at $21.79 after reporting Q1 earnings.
- Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE: ACB) fell 10.37 percent to close at $6.57 after the company announced plans for a $250 million debt offering. After Wednesday's market close, Aurora announced a $250 million private placement of convertible senior notes due in 2024. The deal would also include the option for the buyers to purchase an additional $37.5 million in notes.
- PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE: PRT) shares dropped 10.29 percent to close at $8.63. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded PermRock Royalty Trust from Buy to Hold.
- Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ: APTX) shares declined 9.87 percent to close at $5.39.
- PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) fell 9.53 percent to close at $6.36 after hedge fund BlueMountain Capital published an open letter encouraging the company not to file for bankruptcy.
- CHF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHFS) shares fell 9 percent to close at $9.10.
- AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVRO) fell 7.88 percent to close at $12.62.
- Cool Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AWSM) shares fell 7.56 percent to close at $2.20 after climbing 38.37 percent on Wednesday.
- Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAF) shares declined 7.41 percent to close at $2.00.
- Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX) shares slipped 6.98 percent to close at $2.00.
- ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBLT) shares fell 6.54 percent to close at $3.00 after surging 156.80 percent on Wednesday.
- Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVNC) fell 4.89 percent to close at $17.23. Revance priced its 5.882 million share common stock offering at $17 per share.
- Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) fell 4.41 percent to close at $42.53 after the bank reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter.
- Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ: PLXS) dipped 4.12 percent to close at $52.58. Plexus posted upbeat Q1 earnings. Plexus expects Q2 earnings of $0.80-$0.90 per share, on sales of $760 million-$800 million.
Posted-In: News Short Sellers Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.