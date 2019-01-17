6 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ: TEAM) shares are up 11 percent after reporting a second-quarter sales beat. Earnings came in at 18 cents per share, missing estimates by 3 cents. Sales came in at $299 million, beating estimates by $10.68 million. The company issued strong FY2019 earnings and sales guidance.
- Bank Ozk (NASDAQ: OZK) shares are up 8 percent after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 89 cents per share, beating estimates by 6 cents. Net interest income was $228.38 million.
- Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: GPOR) shares are up 6 percent after reporting a $400 million buyback plan. The company sees FY19 Capex of $565 million-$600 million, free cash flow over $100 million.
Losers
- Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE: NLS) shares are down 31 percent after issuing weak fourth-quarter and FY18 sales guidance.
- Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) shares are down 3 percent after reporting a mixed fourth-quarter report. Earnings came in at 30 cents per share, beating estimates by 6 cents. Sales came in at $4.19, missing estimates by $20 million. The company sees first-quarter global paid net additions of 8.9 million and issued weak Q1 sales guidance.
- American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) shares are down 3 percent after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings miss. Earnings came in at $1.74, missing estimates by 6 cents. Sales came in at $10.474 billion, missing estimates by $86 million.
