22 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ: LPCN) rose 98.8 percent to $3.17 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that its NASH therapy candidate achieved 'meaningful' liver fat reduction based on interim results.
- Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZFGN) rose 16.3 percent to $5.50 in pre-market trading after reporting positive results for second cohort of Phase 2 clinical trial of ZGN-1061.
- Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) rose 14.1 percent to $3.00 in pre-market trading after Novartis division, Sandoz announces the launch of SYMJEPI Epinephrine Injection in the United States. Sandoz is a partner of Adamis Pharmaceuticals.
- TransGlobe Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: TGA) shares rose 8.3 percent to $2.10 in pre-market trading.
- PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) rose 6.7 percent to $7.50 in pre-market trading.
- Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE: SBGL) rose 6.1 percent to $2.89 in pre-market trading.
- Cool Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AWSM) shares rose 4.2 percent to $2.48 in pre-market trading after climbing 38.37 percent on Wednesday.
- Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ: INSM) rose 3.3 percent to $24.00 in pre-market trading. Goldman Sachs upgraded Insmed from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $29 to $35.
- Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE: TKC) shares rose 3.1 percent to $6.48 in pre-market trading after gaining 4.49 percent on Wednesday.
Losers
- ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBLT) shares fell 12.8 percent to $2.80 in pre-market trading after surging 156.80 percent on Wednesday.
- HB Fuller Co (NYSE: FUL) fell 10.2 percent to $39.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat results for its fourth quarter and issued weak FY19 earnings guidance.
- Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE: ACB) fell 7.5 percent to $6.78 in pre-market trading after reporting a private offering of $250 million convertible senior notes due in 2024.
- Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) fell 5.4 percent to $42.10 in pre-market trading after the bank reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter.
- Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADIL) fell 5.3 percent to $7.20 in pre-market trading after declining 8.76 percent on Wednesday.
- Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MBOT) shares fell 4.5 percent to $9.45 in pre-market after rising 8.92 percent on Wednesday.
- Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE: DB) fell 4.3 percent to $8.89 in pre-market trading after gaining 7.65 percent on Wednesday.
- Maxwell Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXWL) fell 3.9 percent to $2.75 in pre-market trading after rising 22.75 percent on Wednesday.
- United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNFI) fell 3.3 percent to $14.92 in pre-market trading after surging 28.29 percent on Wednesday.
- Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVNC) fell 3.1 percent to $17.56 in pre-market trading. Revance priced its 5.882 million share common stock offering at $17 per share.
- PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE: PPG) fell 3.1 percent to $99.40 in pre-market trading. PPG reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, but issued weak Q1 forecast.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) fell 3.1 percent to $83.00 in pre-market trading after rising 3.29 percent on Wednesday.
- CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) fell 2.2 percent to $64.00 in pre-market trading. CSX reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter. The company also announced a $5 billion buyback plan.
