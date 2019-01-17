58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBLT) shares jumped 156.8 percent to close at $3.21 on Wednesday after the company announced it launched sales with Menards.
- Aileron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ALRN) rose 28.95 percent to close at $1.47 after the company began enrollment in its Phase 2 ALRN-6924 cohort in cancer patients.
- United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNFI) rose 28.29 percent to close at $15.42. United Natural Foods expects FY19 adjusted earnings of $1.69 to $1.89 per share and sales of $21.5 billion to $22 billion.
- Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENTX) climbed 28.1 percent to close at $3.92.
- Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDI) rose 23.89 percent to close at $2.80.
- NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSE: NTN) surged 23.58 percent to close at $3.4601.
- Maxwell Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXWL) shares gained 22.75 percent to close at $2.86.
- First Data Corporation (NYSE: FDC) surged 21.09 percent to close at $21.24 after Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ: FISV) announced plans to buy the company in an all-stock transaction for equity value of $22 billion.
- Horizon Global Corporation (NYSE: HZN) shares rose 20.5 percent to close at $2.41.
- Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ: MERC) shares gained 18.93 percent to close at $13.95. Mercer International will replace Green Dot in the S&P SmallCap 600 on Friday, January 18.
- Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ: CERC) climbed 15.74 percent to close at $5.00.
- Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) rose 14.96 percent to close at $3.1500 after gaining 3.01 percent on Tuesday.
- CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ: CLPS) gained 14.9 percent to close at $6.17 after the company reported that its blockchain passed university testing.
- Ability Inc. (NASDAQ: ABIL) gained 14.08 percent to close at $2.35 after surging 11.35 percent on Tuesday.
- vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTVT) shares rose 13.65 percent to close at $2.83 after the company reported the publication of data in Science Translational Medicine detailing the discovery and clinical development of its TTP399, including results of Phase 2 AGATA study.
- Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CATB) climbed 13.45 percent to close at $6.24.
- Social Reality, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX) rose 12.45 percent to close at $2.62.
- Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE: ASPN) shares gained 12.24 percent to close at $2.7500.
- Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDLX) climbed 11.06 percent to close at $18.18 on continued strength after the company on Monday issued strong Q4 sales guidance.
- 360 Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) gained 10.66 percent to close at $13.50.
- Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ENOB) rose 10 percent to close at $8.80.
- Orion Energy Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: OESX) gained 10 percent to close at $0.99 after the company secured a letter of intent for an $11 million LED retrofit contract.
- eGain Corporation (NASDAQ: EGAN) rose 9.74 percent to close at $7.10.
- Microbot Medical Inc (NASDAQ: MBOT) shares gained 8.92 percent to close at $9.89 on Wednesday after falling 7.25 percent on Tuesday.
- Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE: SMTA) shares rose 7.58 percent to close at $7.81 after the company reported it is accelerating its strategic plan.
- Cosan Ltd (NYSE: CZZ) gained 7.3 percent to close at $10.58. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cosan from Equal-Weight to Overweight.
- Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) rose 7.16 percent to close at $28.45 after the bank reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter.
- ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY) shares rose 6.4 percent to close at $7.48. Guggenheim initiated coverage on ViewRay with a Buy rating.
- United Continental Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) rose 6.35 percent to close at $86.36 after the company reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter on Tuesday.
- Attis Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATIS) shares rose 5.96 percent to close at $0.2596 after the company announced a collaboration with Novozymes to provide Bio-Technology for Ethanol Production at its biorefineries.
- BEST Inc. (NYSE: BSTI) shares gained 5.31 percent to close at $4.96.
Losers
- Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ: APTX) shares tumbled 66.46 percent to close at $5.98 on Wednesday after the company's phase 2 clinical study of NYX-2925 missed its primary endpoint.
- Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ: KTOV) dropped 42.86 percent to close at $1.60 after gaining 169.23 percent on Tuesday.
- VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE: VHC) shares fell 19.12 percent to close at $5.12.
- China Ceramics Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CCCL) shares dropped 18.72 percent to close at $1.65.
- Electronics For Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ: EFII) declined 17.7 percent to close at $22.37 after the company lowered its guidance for the quarter.
- Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ: QTT) shares declined 16.67 percent to close at $7.55.
- Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: LGND) shares dropped 16.48 percent to close at $110.05
- Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ: HMNY) fell 14.72 percent to close at $0.0139 after the company reported a $5.4 million registered direct offering.
- Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) fell 13.76 percent to close at $5.64 after CFO Tim Stone announced intention to resign.
- Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) dropped 13.16 percent to close at $1.98.
- Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: UMRX) shares fell 12.58 percent to close at $4.31.
- AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: AGE) dropped 12.44 percent to close at $3.80.
- Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: AVDL) dipped 11.99 percent to close at $2.57.
- AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXGN) dipped 11.98 percent to close at $14.62.
- NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ: NFEC) shares declined 11.62 percent to close at $12.70.
- Rosehill Resources Inc. (NASDAQ: ROSE) fell 11.51 percent to close at $2.69.
- CHF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHFS) shares dipped 10.55 percent to close at $10.00. CHF Solutions reported two new patent filings for innovations to Aquadex FlexFlow system.
- IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE: IAG) shares fell 10.34 percent to close at $3.2100.
- Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SELB) declined 10.33 percent to close at $2.04.
- Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDB) shares fell 10.31 percent to close at $26.71 on Wednesday.
- Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RVNC) fell 10.28 percent to close at $18.11 after reporting a $100-million common stock offering.
- Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ: AEZS) dropped 10 percent to close at $3.60. Aeterna Zentaris disclosed that it has received European marketing clearance for Macimorelin.
- HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ: HYRE) dipped 10 percent to close at $3.87 on Wednesday.
- Pearson plc (NYSE: PSO) fell 7.37 percent to close at $11.69 after reporting a 5 percent drop in revenue at a key U.S. business.
- Hudson Ltd. (NYSE: HUD) shares declined 6.72 percent to close at $13.05 after Bank of America downgraded the from Buy to Neutral.
- Adient plc (NYSE: ADNT) shares fell 5.08 percent to close at $17.39 after reporting preliminary results for its first quarter.
- Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) declined 4.76 percent to close at $45.01. Nordstrom reported a 1.3 percent year-over-year rise in its holiday comps. The company expects FY18 adjusted earnings of $3.55-$3.65 per share at low end of range.
Posted-In: LosersNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.