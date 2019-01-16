5 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ: ADMP) shares are up 12 percent after Novartis division, Sandoz announces the launch of SYMJEPI Epinephrine Injection in the United States. Sandoz is a partner of Adamis Pharmaceuticals.
Losers
- Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE: ACB) shares are down 12 percent after releasing a press release highlighting $250 million in convertible offering of senior notes due in 2024.
- HB Fuller Co (NYSE: FUL) shares are down 11 percent after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings miss. Earnings came in at 90 cents, missing estimates by 9 cents. Sales came in at $768.429 million, missing estimates by $38 million. The company issued weak FY19 earnings guidance.
- CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) shares are down 2 percent despite reporting a fourth-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at $1.01, beating estimates by 2 cents. Sales came in at $3.14 billion, beating estimates by $10 million. The company also announced a $5 billion buyback plan.
- Alcoa Corp (NYSE: AA) shares are down 1.5 percent following a mixed fourth-quarter earnings release.
Posted-In: News After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.