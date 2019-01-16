Market Overview

5 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 16, 2019 5:08pm   Comments
10 Stocks To Watch For January 16, 2019
Earnings Scheduled For January 16, 2019
Alcoa +2% after Q4 earnings top estimates, sees 2019 aluminum deficit (Seeking Alpha)
Adamis Has 'Favorable' Pipeline Setup, Says Bullish Raymond James
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Tumble
Sandoz launches Symjepi in U.S. (Seeking Alpha)

Gainers

  • Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ: ADMP) shares are up 12 percent after Novartis division, Sandoz announces the launch of SYMJEPI Epinephrine Injection in the United States. Sandoz is a partner of Adamis Pharmaceuticals.

Losers

  • Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE: ACB) shares are down 12 percent after releasing a press release highlighting $250 million in convertible offering of senior notes due in 2024.
  • HB Fuller Co (NYSE: FUL) shares are down 11 percent after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings miss. Earnings came in at 90 cents, missing estimates by 9 cents. Sales came in at $768.429 million, missing estimates by $38 million. The company issued weak FY19 earnings guidance.
  • CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) shares are down 2 percent despite reporting a fourth-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at $1.01, beating estimates by 2 cents. Sales came in at $3.14 billion, beating estimates by $10 million. The company also announced a $5 billion buyback plan.
  • Alcoa Corp (NYSE: AA) shares are down 1.5 percent following a mixed fourth-quarter earnings release.

Posted-In: News After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

