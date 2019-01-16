25 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- China Ceramics Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CCCL) rose 28.1 percent to $2.60 in pre-market trading after climbing 40.97 percent on Tuesday.
- First Data Corporation (NYSE: FDC) rose 26 percent to $22.09 in pre-market trading after Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ: FISV) announced plans to buy the company in an all-stock transaction for equity value of $22 billion.
- Microbot Medical Inc (NASDAQ: MBOT) shares rose 14.7 percent to $10.41 in pre-market trading after falling 7.25 percent on Tuesday.
- Ability Inc. (NASDAQ: ABIL) rose 14.6 percent to $2.36 in pre-market trading after surging 11.35 percent on Tuesday.
- Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INNT) shares rose 11.4 percent to $2.44 in pre-market trading.
- Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ: LUNA) rose 6.1 percent to $3.53 in pre-market trading.
- United Continental Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) rose 5.8 percent to $85.90 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter on Tuesday.
- Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) shares rose 5.6 percent to $2.46 in pre-market trading. Inpixon closed oversubscribed rights offering with gross proceeds of $12.0 million.
- Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) rose 5.5 percent to $2.89 in pre-market trading after gaining 3.01 percent on Tuesday.
- Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSDT) rose 5.3 percent to $8.79 in pre-market trading.
- The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK) rose 5 percent to $51.90 in pre-market trading following upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) rose 4.8 percent to $27.83 in pre-market trading after the bank reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter.
- Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) rose 4 percent to $3.72 in pre-market trading after surging 8.48 percent on Tuesday.
Losers
- Electronics For Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ: EFII) fell 22.2 percent to $21.14 in pre-market trading after the company lowered its guidance for the quarter.
- Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON) fell 13.2 percent to $2.44 in pre-market trading after rising 3.31 percent on Tuesday.
- Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ: KTOV) fell 11.4 percent to $2.48 in pre-market trading after gaining 169.23 percent on Tuesday.
- Adient plc (NYSE: ADNT) shares fell 11.4 percent to $16.22 in pre-market trading after reporting preliminary results for its first quarter.
- PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) fell 10.9 percent to $6.16 in pre-market trading after dropping 17.54 percent on Tuesday.
- Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) fell 9.8 percent to $5.90 in pre-market trading after CFO Tim Stone announced intention to resign.
- Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) fell 9.1 percent to $43.00 in pre-market trading. Nordstrom reported a 1.3 percent year-over-year rise in its holiday comps. The company expects FY18 adjusted earnings of $3.55-$3.65 per share at low end of range.
- Pearson plc (NYSE: PSO) fell 7.3 percent to $11.69 in pre-market trading after reporting a 5 percent drop in revenue at a key U.S. business.
- Hexindai Inc. (NASDAQ: HX) fell 7.1 percent to $2.62 in pre-market trading after rising 6.02 percent on Tuesday.
- Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RVNC) fell 5.6 percent to $19.06 in pre-market trading after reporting a $100-million common stock offering.
- Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STML) shares fell 4 percent to $9.55 in pre-market. Stemline Therapeutics priced its upsized 8.8 million share public offering of common stock at $9 per share.
- Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) fell 3.7 percent to $72.27 in pre-market trading after the company announced plans to buy First Data in an all-stock transaction for equity value of $22 billion.
