8 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UAL) shares are up 5 percent after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at $2.41, beating estimates by 43 cents. Sales came in at $10.491 billion, beating estimates by $141 million. The company sees FY19 adjusted earnings of $10-$12.
- Microbot Medical Inc (NASDAQ: MBOT) shares are up 4 percent, slightly reversing the 7-percent drop shares saw in the regular trading session.
- American Airlines Group (NYSE: AAL) shares up 2 percent on the heels of strong earnings and guidance out of United.
- Southwest Air (NYSE: LUV) shares up 2 percent in sympathy with other airline stocks trading up amid United earnings and strong guidance.
- Alaska Air (NYSE: ALK) shares up 1.3 percent with several other airline stocks.
Losers
- Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RVNC) shares down 8 percent after reporting a $100-million common stock offering.
- PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) shares are down 6 percent amid bankruptcy fears. Shares shed nearly 18 percent in the regular trading session.
- Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FPRX) shares down 2 percent following news of a restructuring whereby the company will eliminate 41 positions from its workforce, or about 20% of its total headcount.
