40 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Microbot Medical Inc (NASDAQ: MBOT) jumped 70.1 percent to $16.65. adding to the whopping 308-percent gain shares saw in the regular session following the announcement the company received a European patent covering its ViRob technology platform. Microbot Medical reported a $3 million registered direct offering priced at-the-market.
- VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE: VHC) shares gained 29.2 percent to $5.00 after a US appeals court affirmed patent infringement verdict of VirnetX against Apple.
- 360 Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) jumped 21.2 percent to $12.18. 360 Finance adopted new revenue recognition accounting standards.
- Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYME) shares climbed 20.1 percent to $2.9550.
- Ability Inc (NASDAQ: ABIL) rose 18.9 percent to $2.20 after the company's CEO and Chair each disclosed 18.8 percent stakes in the company.
- Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDLX) gained 17.6 percent to $17.64.
- The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ: RMR) rose 14.3 percent to $65.62. RMR Group reported $120.1 million in total incentive business management fees earned during CY18.
- CHF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHFS) shares jumped 12.1 percent to $10.16.
- Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADIL) gained 11.9 percent to $8.14.
- Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ: BGFV) rose 9.9 percent to $3.6275 after the company reported stronger-than-expected sales for its fourth quarter. The company narrowed fourth quarter EPS guidance and issued strong FY18 EPS forecast.
- Truett-Hurst Inc (NASDAQ: THST) gained 9.1 percent to $2.05 after the company reported the commencement of a tender offer to buy up to 1 million shares of common stock.
- First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC) climbed 9.1 percent to $92.02 after the company beat Q4 sales and EPS estimates.
- Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW) gained 8.5 percent to $162.14 after the company reached a settlement with Boston Scientific on all outstanding patent disputes.
- Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TENB) climbed 8.4 percent to $25.00 after Morgan Stanley upgraded the company's stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight.
- Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) shares rose 7.4 percent to $3.5450 after dropping 11.05 percent on Monday.
- Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: RBBN) gained 7.1 percent to $5.72. Ribbon Communications expects FY18 adjusted sales at or above $610 million and adjusted EBITDA of over $80 million.
- Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ: SFET) shares rose 6.4 percent to $3.1491. Safe-T joined the Symantec Technology Integration Partner Program.
- Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) gained 5.6 percent to $351.70 amid rumors the company is increasing its subscription prices.
- Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: STML) rose 5.3 percent to $9.56 after reporting an offering of 6.6 million shares of common stock.
Losers
- Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) shares tumbled 34.8 percent to $15.00.
- Bio-Path Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BPTH) dropped 34.1 percent to $0.1319. Bio-Path priced its 8.6 million share public offering of common stock at $0.13 per share.
- Estre Ambiental, Inc. (NASDAQ: ESTR) shares fell 34.1 percent to $1.82.
- PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) shares declined 26.4 percent to $6.17 amid speculation the company will file for bankruptcy.
- Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) shares dropped 13.2 percent to $2.10.
- Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company (NASDAQ: WINR) fell 12.7 percent to $2.8820.
- Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: FND) dropped 11.4 percent to $27.58.
- Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) dipped 10.7 percent to $3.02.
- Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MAXR) shares fell 10.7 percent to $5.58.
- Control4 Corporation (NASDAQ: CTRL) shares declined 9.8 percent to $17.37. Raymond James downgraded Control4 from Outperform to Market Perform.
- Educational Development Corporation (NASDAQ: EDUC) shares fell 9.4 percent to $7.75.
- Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBCP) dropped 9 percent to $7.50.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) fell 8.4 percent to $91.73. Tilray and Authentic Brands Group signed a global revenue sharing agreement to develop and market consumer cannabis brands.
- Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRN) dipped 7.6 percent to $19.79. Citi Trends reported a 0.7 percent year-over-year decline in its holiday comps and lowered its Q4 earnings guidance.
- Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVE) shares fell 7.3 percent to $5.1001.
- Zix Corporation (NASDAQ: ZIXI) dropped 7.2 percent to $5.54. Zix expects Q4 sales of $18.3 million to $18.4 million and FY18 sales of $70.3 million to $70.4 million. Zix announced plans to purchase AppRiver for $275 million in cash.
- Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE: CDE) declined 7.1 percent to $4.58.
- Youngevity International Inc (NASDAQ: YGYI) fell 6.8 percent to $6.42 after gaining 5.35 percent on Monday.
- Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: XLRN) fell 6.6 percent to $43.37 after reporting a $200 million common stock offering.
- Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT) fell 5.7 percent to $14.42. Morgan Stanley downgraded Yext from Equal-Weight to Underweight.
- Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE: SHW) dropped 5.7 percent to $375.07 after the company reduced 2018 EPS expectations.
