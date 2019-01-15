Quadrobot Offers Last-Mile Solution With Modular Autonomous Delivery Vehicle

The Quadrobot is a modular design autonomous delivery vehicle, launching this year in both China and the U.S.

Last-mile delivery is making an appearance at the North American International Auto Show this year, and a Chinese company named Quadrobot is among those showing off its capabilities.

The company's modular design on its UP cargo model is designed specifically for last-mile delivery, Mike Tianye Wang, CEO and board chairman, told FreightWaves. The vehicle has a 106 cubic foot capacity, Wang said, and both side and rear doors open, giving easy access to goods the vehicle.

The cargo space, which can be divided into multiple areas for pallet loading or individual package loading, is completed separate from the chassis, allowing it to be assembled on location if necessary, meaning there is no need for a large factory to build the model.

The all-electric vehicle can be driven by a driver or autonomously, Wang said. The battery can be changed quickly to keep the vehicle powered. It is powered by four independent wheels that are symmetrical front and back.

Wang said the company will simultaneously launch pilots and production of the vehicle this year in both the U.S. and China. Quadrobot has an order from an undisclosed Chinese company for 2,000 units this year, Wang added.

