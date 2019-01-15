24 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Truett-Hurst Inc (NASDAQ: THST) rose 25 percent to $2.35 in pre-market trading after the company reported the commencement of a tender offer to buy up to 1 million shares of common stock.
- Ability Inc (NASDAQ: ABIL) rose 20.9 percent to $2.26 in pre-market trading after the company's CEO and Chair each disclosed 18.8 percent stakes in the company.
- Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ: BGFV) rose 15.2 percent to $3.80 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected sales for its fourth quarter. The company narrowed fourth quarter EPS guidance and issued strong FY18 EPS forecast.
- Microbot Medical Inc (NASDAQ: MBOT) shares rose 7.3 percent to $10.50 in pre-market trading, adding to the whopping 308-percent gain shares saw in the regular session following the announcement the company received a European patent covering its ViRob technology platform.
- Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ: SFET) shares rose 7.1 percent to $3.17 in pre-market trading. Safe-T joined the Symantec Technology Integration Partner Program.
- Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS) rose 6.4 percent to $20.50 in pre-market trading after falling 2.23 percent on Monday.
- Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: PLAY) rose 6.2 percent to $53.90 in pre-market trading after the company raised its earnings and sales outlook for FY18.
- Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) shares rose 5.5 percent to $3.48 in pre-market trading after dropping 11.05 percent on Monday.
- United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ: UTHR) rose 5.4 percent to $120.13 in pre-market trading.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) rose 4.8 percent to $104.97 in pre-market trading. Tilray and Authentic Brands Group signed a global revenue sharing agreement to develop and market consumer cannabis brands.
- DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) rose 3.6 percent to $44.75 in pre-market trading.
- Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) rose 3.5 percent to $11.95 in pre-market trading.
- Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE: GNW) rose 3.3 percent to $4.96 in pre-market trading after the New York State Department of Financial Services has approved the proposed acquisition of control of Genworth's New York-domiciled insurance company.
- United Continental Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) rose 2.7 percent to $82.00 in pre-market trading. United Continental is expected to release quarterly earnings today.
Losers
- Bio-Path Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BPTH) fell 31.3 percent to $0.14 in pre-market trading after the company announced a proposed stock offering.
- PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) fell 9.3 percent to $7.60 in pre-market trading after dropping 52.36 percent on Monday.
- Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: XLRN) fell 7.2 percent to $43.10 in pre-market trading after reporting a $200 million common stock offering.
- Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS) fell 6.3 percent to $42.17 in pre-market trading.
- Youngevity International Inc (NASDAQ: YGYI) fell 5.4 percent to $6.52 in pre-market trading after gaining 5.35 percent on Monday.
- Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNY) fell 4.8 percent to $80.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported an offer of 5 million shares of common stock.
- Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: STML) fell 4.2 percent to $8.70 in pre-market trading after reporting an offering of 6.6 million shares of common stock.
- ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE: ARR) fell 3.2 percent to $20.37 in pre-market trading after reporting a 5 million share common stock offering.
- Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ: TEAM) fell 2.4 percent to $91.49 in pre-market trading after declining 2.03 percent on Monday.
- JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) shares fell 2.4 percent to $98.50 in pre-market after reporting downbeat Q4 results.
