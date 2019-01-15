56 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MBOT) shares climbed 307.92 percent to close at $9.79 on Monday after the company reported a European patent covering its ViRob technology platform.
- Pedevco Corp (NYSE: PED) shares gained 32.8 percent to close at $1.66 after the company entered an agreement to acquire 22,000 Acres in the Permian Basin and raised $15 million.
- VIVUS, Inc. (NASDAQ: VVUS) rose 38.2 percent to close at $4.4500.
- Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE: GCI) rose 21.23 percent to close at $11.82 after MNG Enterprises confirmed a proposal to acquire Gannett for $12.00 per share in cash.
- AAC Holdings Inc (NYSE: AAC) gained 20.08 percent to close at $2.93.
- The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ: WTER) gained 19.81 percent to close at $3.75.
- USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: USAT) shares gained 16.57 percent to close at $5.91 after the company provided an open letter to shareholders related to the Audit Committee Probe.
- Christopher & Banks Corporation (NYSE: CBK) rose 14.93 percent to close at $0.5998 after the company reported holiday comps increased 3 percent since last year; The company also reaffirmed FY19 guidance.
- Renmin Tianli Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABAC) rose 14.52 percent to close at $1.42 after the company announced it entered an equity transfer agreement to acquire 40 percent equity interest in Dalian Lianhui Hotel by issuing 4,00,000 shares of Renmin Tianli common stock.
- DropCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCAR) gained 13.89 percent to close at $0.4100 after the company announced a deal with Turo to use DropCar's Mobility Cloud services to provide enhanced vehicle pick-up and drop-off.
- Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE: BOOT) rose 13.46 percent to close at $22.00 after the company issued strong forecast for the third quarter.
- New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV) gained 13.43 percent to close at $7.01.
- SSLJ.com Limited (NASDAQ: SSLJ) climbed 12.21 percent to close at $0.52 after the company announced it plans to take appropriate measures after receiving a Nasdaq deficiency notice.
- Midstates Petroleum Company, Inc. (NYSE: MPO) gained 11.85 percent to close at $9.25 after the company reported commencement of a tender offer to purchase up to 5,000,000 shares of its common stock at a purchase price of $10.00 per share.
- Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDLX) jumped 11.69 percent to close at $15.00 after the company issued strong Q4 sales forecast.
- Daxor Corporation (NYSE: DXR) shares rose 11.54 percent to close at $14.50.
- Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE: CGC) shares climbed 11.08 percent to close at $42.49.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) rose 10.8 percent to close at $2.36.
- Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ: OMEX) gained 10.17 percent to close at $5.95.
- Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXLG) gained 9.79 percent to close at $2.58 after the company reported a 3.6 percent year-over-year rise in its holiday comparable sales and highlighted the launch of wholesale unit.
- Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (NYSE: VISI) gained 9.21 percent to close at $3.44.
- ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQL) shares climbed 8.62 percent to close at $3.53.
- YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: YETI) shares rose 8.49 percent to close at $18.14 after the company raised its forecast for the year. The company said it projects full-year adjusted earnings of $0.88 to $0.90 per share, versus earlier forecast of $0.79 to $0.82 per share, and sales of $778.8 million.
- Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE: GG) shares rose 7.12 percent to close at $10.38 after Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE: NEM) announced plans to acquire Goldcorp in an all-stock deal valued at $10 billion.
- Youngevity International, Inc. (NASDAQ: YGYI) rose 5.35 percent to close at $6.89 after surging 17.41 percent on Friday.
- Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ: OMER) jumped 4.9 percent to close at $12.64 after the company announced record high quarterly revenue in Q4.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) surged 4.32 percent to close at $100.15 after the company announced its VersaFilm product, in development with IntelGenx, should be ready to launch in late Q4.
Losers
- PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) shares dipped 52.36 percent to close at $8.38 on Monday after announcing a leadership change and bankruptcy proceedings. Late Sunday, the board of directors announced the resignation of CEO Geisha Williams and rise of interim CEO John Simon, who served as executive vice president and general counsel for the last two years. Then, a Monday press release reported voluntary reorganization in a Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceeding. Management anticipates no interruption of service during the process.
- Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ: VRNA) declined 30.3 percent to close at $6.97 after reporting top-line data from three-day Phase 2 trial evaluating nebulized ensifentrine on top of dual bronchodilator therapy for COPD maintenance treatment.
- SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAEX) dropped 29.91 percent to close at $4.10.
- Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) shares declined 29.03 percent to close at $2.42 after the company reported it will receive $12 million in gross proceeds from oversubscribed rights offering.
- Unifi, Inc. (NYSE: UFI) dipped 19.76 percent to close at $19.98 after the company announced it had an operating loss of $1.5 million to $500,000.
- Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE: TLRD) dropped 17.78 percent to close at $12.07 after the company lowered its Q4 and FY18 earnings guidance.
- Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTI) shares declined 15.01 percent to close at $3.34.
- ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) dipped 14.44 percent to close at $8.47.
- AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXTI) fell 13.91 percent to close at $3.90after the company lowered its Q4 sales guidance.
- Autohome Inc. (NYSE: ATHM) shares fell 13.82 percent to close at $67.49 on Monday after dropping 5.18 percent on Friday.
- Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CWEN) fell 11.95 percent to close at $14.30.
- Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) shares slipped 11.05 percent to close at $3.30.
- Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADVM) dropped 10.86 percent to close at $3.20.
- CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ: CDNA) shares dipped 10.71 percent to close at $22.09.
- Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: SRRK) shares declined 10.69 percent to close at $16.54.
- Mmtec, Inc. (NYSE: MTC) fell 10.67 percent to close at $7.95.
- At Home Group Inc. (NYSE: HOME) shares dipped 10.48 percent to close at $19.91.
- Nightstar Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: NITE) tumbled 10.01 percent to close at $12.59.
- China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SXTC) dipped 10 percent to close at $5.58 on Monday.
- DHX Media Ltd. (NASDAQ: DHXM) shares dropped 9.5 percent to close at $1.8100.
- ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ: ASLN) shares dropped 9.3 percent to close at $3.22 after reporting study results from Phase 2 study of varlitinib in first-line gastric cancer.
- Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: PBH) shares dropped 9.08 percent to close at $28.53 after the company cut FY19 EPS and sales guidance.
- Instructure, Inc. (NYSE: INST) shares tumbled 8.89 percent to close at $36.91 after Raymond James downgraded the stock from Strong Buy to Outperform.
- Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE: NEM) fell 8.89 percent to close at $31.78 after the company announced plans to acquire Goldcorp in an all-stock deal valued at $10 billion.
- X Financial (NYSE: XYF) shares dipped 8.14 percent to close at $5.42.
- Simplicity Esports and Gaming Co (NASDAQ: WINR) fell 7.82 percent to close at $3.30 after climbing 18.54 percent on Friday.
- Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNA) fell 7.36 percent to close at $3.0200 after the company reported a 3 percent year-over-year rise in its holiday comp sales and issued weak Q2 earnings outlook.
- PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: PLXP) declined 6.62 percent to close at $3.9500.
- Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC) fell 4.92 percent to close at $38.06. Evercore ISI Group downgraded Western Digital to Underperform.
