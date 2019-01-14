6 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Truett-Hurst Inc (NASDAQ: THST) shares are up 17 percent after reporting the commencement of a tender offer to buy up to 1 million shares of common stock.
- Microbot Medical Inc (NASDAQ: MBOT) shares are up 14 percent in after-hours trading, adding to the whopping 308-percent gain shares saw in the regular session following the announcement the company received a European patent covering its ViRob technology platform.
- Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ: BGFV) shares are up 11 percent after reporting a fourth-quarter sales beat. Revenues came in at $247.1 million, beating estimates by nearly $5 million. The company narrowed fourth quarter EPS guidance and issued strong FY18 EPS guidance.
- Youngevity International Inc (NASDAQ: YGYI) shares are up 9 percent. Earlier in the day, the company announced it has made a cross-marketing deal with Icelandic Glacial. The company also announced a joint venture to develop products including a potential drinkable CBD product.
- Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) shares are up 3 percent after reaffirming fourth-quarter guidance.
Losers
- Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: STML) shares are down 3 percent after reporting a 6.6-million share common stock offering.
