44 Biggest Movers From Friday
Gainers
- Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE: FTK) shares climbed 95.74 percent to close at $2.76 on Friday after the company reported the sale of its Florida Chemical Co. to Archer Daniels Midland for $175 million in cash.
- SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAEX) rose 28.57 percent to close at $5.85.
- Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARPO) shares climbed 25.26 percent to close at $3.00.
- Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTC) shares gained 23.1 percent to close at $8.90.
- Motif Bio plc (NASDAQ: MTFB) rose 22.07 percent to close at $10.48 on Friday after surging 7.91 percent on Thursday.
- Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ: OMEX) gained 20.41 percent to close at $5.31.
- Tilray Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY) rose 19.4 percent to close at $96.00 after Privateer Holdings announced it does not plan to register, sell, or distribute its Tilray shares during the first half of 2019.
- HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ: HYRE) shares climbed 19.25 percent to close at $4.15.
- Simplicity Esports and Gaming Co (NASDAQ: WINR) shares jumped 18.54 percent to close at $3.58.
- The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ: WTER) shares jumped 18.11 percent to close at $3.13.
- Youngevity International, Inc. (NASDAQ: YGYI) shares rose 17.41 percent to close at $6.54.
- Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: UROV) shares climbed 16.36 percent to close at $8.28.
- Daxor Corporation (NYSE: DXR) shares rose 15.86 percent to close at $13.00.
- Pyxus International, Inc. (NYSE: PYX) shares jumped 13.82 percent to close at $14.99.
- Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) shares gained 12.56 percent to close at $2.33.
- SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) gained 12.27 percent to close at $97.48 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and issued strong outlook for the first quarter.
- Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDX) shares rose 12.2 percent to close at $6.53.
- eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI) climbed 11.49 percent to close at $9.90.
- Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ENOB) jumped 10.78 percent to close at $9.25.
- Level Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LEVB) surged 10.34 percent to close at $4.16.
- Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ: INSG) shares climbed 9.02 percent to close at $5.56.
- Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ: CZR) gained 9.01 percent to close at $8.71 after Carl Icahn increased his shares in the company's stock.
- Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) gained 8.6 percent to close at $2.40.
- General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) rose 7.05 percent to close at $37.18. GM said it expects FY18 adjusted earnings and free cash flow guidance to exceed previously-provided guidance.
- PVH Corp (NYSE: PVH) rose 6.9 percent to close at $105.77 after outlining strategic changes to the brand and organization. The company also raised fourth-quarter adjusted EPS guidance by 15 cents to $1.75. The company sees FY18 adjusted earnings of at least $9.50 against a $9.35 estimate.
- Civeo Corporation (NYSE: CVEO) rose 6.8 percent to close at $2.20.
- Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE: GOL) gained 6.25 percent to close at $13.43 after the company updated guidance.
Losers
- Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETX) shares dropped 26.55 percent to close at $4.37 on Friday after Stifel Nicolaus downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $8 to $5.
- Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) dropped 24.06 percent to close at $1.42. Aehr Test Systems reported a Q2 loss of $0.02 per share on sales of $5.9 million. The company also lowered its FY19 sales guidance.
- Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) dipped 20.7 percent to close at $3.41 on Friday after surging 31.10 percent on Thursday.
- China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SXTC) shares declined 20 percent to close at $6.20.
- Magnegas Applied Tchnlgy Sltns Inc (NASDAQ: MNGA) shares fell 18.19 percent to close at $0.1898. MagneGas Applied Technologies entered into a securities purchase deal with investors for the issuance of 31 million common shares. MagneGas priced $4.3 million common stock and warrants offering for $0.14 per unit.
- ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ: ASLN) shares fell 15.48 percent to close at $3.55.
- Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: MTN) shares dropped 12.72 percent to close at $187.33 after the company reported low season-to-date ski metrics.
- SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) fell 12.3 percent to close at $2.78. SemiLEDs reported a Q1 loss of $0.27 per share, down from a loss of $0.11 per share year-over-year. Sales came in at $972,000, down from $2.003 million at the same time last year.
- Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLGT) declined 11.35 percent to close at $3.75.
- Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI) shares fell 10.26 percent to close at $4.20.
- Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDRA) shares declined 9.5 percent to close at $3.24.
- Activision Blizzard, Inc (NASDAQ: ATVI) dipped 9.37 percent to close at $46.54 after the company transferred 'Destiny' rights to Bungie.
- CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ: CDNA) shares fell 9.01 percent to close at $24.74.
- Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRA) dropped 8.52 percent to close at $2.04.
- Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSTM) fell 8.15 percent to close at $3.72.
- FTE Networks, Inc. (NYSE: FTNW) shares dipped 7.12 percent to close at $2.48.
- Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WTW) dropped 5.07 percent to close at $33.30 after JP Morgan downgraded the company's stock from Overweight to Neutral and cut its price target from $70 per share to $37 per share.
