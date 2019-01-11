What The Truck?!? - January 11, 2019

Subscribe for free: Apple Podcasts l Google Play l Stitcher l Spotify

Episode Summary:

First, JP drinks tap water while Chad cracks open a Hutton and Smith Basecamp Blonde. Then they tackle an abundance of big headlines from this week in all things logistics. The dynamic freight duo then spend Five Good Minutes with FreightWaves CEO Craig Fuller on building collaborations between logistics companies in Freight Alley. And then they tackle another eight headlines in under two minutes on Big deal little deal (what's the deal with you)?

Episode Notes:

A look back at 2018 and how it will influence 2019

Virginia's governor, with bipartisan backing, supports tolls for Interstate 81

Black Smoke Matters posts list of industry concerns

Trucking companies exposed to new liability risk after FMCSA preemption

Daimler is just one step away from fully autonomous semi-trucks

Freight brokers cautiously optimistic in the New Year, but there's an ominous counterpoint

Transport ministry hails Brexit truck test a success: Big deal or little deal?

Parcel carriers shone during peak delivery period, firm's data shows: Big deal or little deal?

Fracking jobs peaked in June; so did flatbed rates: Big deal or little deal?

Reversing a long downward trend, U.S. CO2 emissions rose in 2018: report: Big deal or little deal?

'Deep data' to become the greatest natural resource, tech execs say: Big deal or little deal?

Growth of ride-hailing market in the U.S. is strewn with uncertainties: Big deal or little deal?

Autonomous cargo vans to deliver Walmart's groceries with Udelv: Big deal or little deal?

J.B. Hunt expands its last mile "big and bulky" business with Cory acquisition: Big deal or little deal?

