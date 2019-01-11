22 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE: FTK) rose 75.9 percent to $2.48 in pre-market trading after the company reported the sale of its Florida Chemical Co. to Archer Daniels Midland for $175 million in cash.
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBP) rose 12 percent to $8.71 in pre-market trading.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares rose 9.5 percent to $88.00 in pre-market trading following press release from Privateer disclosing it does not plan to sell company shares in 1H'19.
- China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited (NYSE: CEA) shares rose 9.4 percent to $31.00 in pre-market trading.
- SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) rose 7.3 percent to $93.15 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and issued strong outlook for the first quarter.
- PVH Corp (NYSE: PVH) rose 5.9 percent to $104.77 in pre-market trading after outlining strategic changes to the brand and organization. The company also raised fourth-quarter adjusted EPS guidance by 15 cents to $1.75. The company sees FY18 adjusted earnings of at least $9.50 against a $9.35 estimate.
- Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE: TAK) rose 5.3 percent to $20.13 in pre-market trading.
- Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ: GSM) rose 5.2 percent to $2.67 in pre-market trading after gaining 15.98 percent on Thursday.
- Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE: BUD) rose 4 percent to $73.55 in pre-market trading on report of possible IPO of its Asian business.
- Motif Bio plc (NASDAQ: MTFB) rose 3.5 percent to $8.80 in pre-market trading after surging 7.91 percent on Thursday.
- Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) rose 2.7 percent to $3.85 in pre-market trading after gaining 5.63 percent on Thursday.
Losers
- Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) fell 34.2 percent to $1.23 in pre-market trading. Aehr Test Systems reported a Q2 loss of $0.02 per share on sales of $5.9 million. The company also lowered its FY19 sales guidance.
- SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) fell 19.9 percent to $2.54 in pre-market trading. SemiLEDs reported a Q1 loss of $0.27 per share, down from a loss of $0.11 per share year-over-year. Sales came in at $972,000, down from $2.003 million at the same time last year.
- Autohome Inc. (NYSE: ATHM) fell 12.8 percent to $72.00 in pre-market trading.
- Phunware Inc (NASDAQ: PHUN) fell 10.8 percent to $140.00 in pre-market trading after declining 28.64 percent on Thursday.
- Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) fell 6.8 percent to $47.85 in pre-market trading after an 8-K filing showed the company's Activision publishing unit announced plans for Bungie to assume full publishing rights and responsibilities for the Destiny franchise.
- ADT Inc. (NYSE: ADT) fell 6.1 percent to $6.50 in pre-market trading.
- Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NYSE: WTW) fell 6 percent to $33.00 in pre-market trading after dropping 2.61 percent on Thursday.
- Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) fell 5.8 percent to $4.05 in pre-market trading after surging 31.10 percent on Thursday.
- SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAEX) fell 5.5 percent to $4.30 in pre-market trading after climbing 22.31 percent on Thursday.
- PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) shares fell 4.5 percent to $16.96 in pre-market trading. Moody's lowered PG&E's credit rating to B2 from Baa3.
- Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ: IEP) shares fell 3.7 percent to $63.05 in pre-market.
