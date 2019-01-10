Seko To Begin Own Operations In Ireland After Years In Agency Relationship

U.S.-based third-party logistics provider Seko Logistics has launched its operation in Ireland after years of working with a local freight agency, the company said today.

Seko said its new office and warehouse facility is located at Dublin Airport, located in Harristown. It moved in at the start of 2019.

Seko cited Euro-government statistics showing that Ireland's GDP grew by 5.6 percent in 2018, the fastest growth rate among EU-member nations and well above the 2.1 percent GDP growth for the overall region. Ireland has become a strong market for the development of medical devices and medical diagnostic equipment. The two categories account for 8 percent of Ireland's total merchandise exports, according to Seko.

Don't miss it. Register today.

Company executives were not available to comment on what impact Britain's pending withdrawal from the EU will have on Ireland's economy. Brexit would create a customs border between Ireland, an EU-member nation, and Britain.

In the past 12 months, privately-held Seko, based in Itasca, Ill., has opened facilities in London and Amsterdam, partnered with logistics firm Hermes Germany, and launched operations in Mexico. It announced last Thursday that it acquired GoodShip International Inc., a Chicago-based shipping, customs brokerage and compliance firm. The acquisition is the first full purchase by Seko in its 42-year history.

Want more content like this? Click here to Subscribe

Permalink